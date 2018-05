It's Gemini Season for Angelina Jolie, Nicole Kidman, and (Yes) Kanye West

Geminis don't always get the best rep. In 2016, for example, it seemed rather suspicious that three of the year's biggest troublemakers—Donald Trump, Mike Pence, and Rudy Guiliani, not to mention Trump's apparently longtime supporter, Kanye West —all shared the same sign. Still, it's by no means bad news that we're now entering Gemini season, which will last until June 21st, imbuing the rest of us with the energy of of their fellow imaginative, flirty, and indecisive zodiac members like Nicole Kidman Naomi Campbell , and Angelina Jolie . As for things on their end, now seems like no better time to get moving on the creative masterpieces that the Astro Poets , Twitter's most beloved (and W's resident) astrologers, predicted would be coming Geminis' ways this year. That's good news in the realm of TV alone, given that Kidman's currently at work on Big Little Lies with Meryl Streep , and fellow Gemini Helena Bonham Carter is preparing to take over as Princess Margaret in The Crown. (As for Kanye, let's hope that that creativity is channeled into his music, rather than his tweets .) Take a look at those set to shine this month by revisiting their portraits in W, here.