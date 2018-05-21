Astrology

It's Gemini Season for Angelina Jolie, Nicole Kidman, and (Yes) Kanye West

Geminis don't always get the best rep. In 2016, for example, it seemed rather suspicious that three of the year's biggest troublemakers—Donald Trump, Mike Pence, and Rudy Guiliani, not to mention Trump's apparently longtime supporter, Kanye West—all shared the same sign. Still, it's by no means bad news that we're now entering Gemini season, which will last until June 21st, imbuing the rest of us with the energy of of their fellow imaginative, flirty, and indecisive zodiac members like Nicole Kidman, Naomi Campbell, and Angelina Jolie. As for things on their end, now seems like no better time to get moving on the creative masterpieces that the Astro Poets, Twitter's most beloved (and W's resident) astrologers, predicted would be coming Geminis' ways this year. That's good news in the realm of TV alone, given that Kidman's currently at work on Big Little Lies with Meryl Streep, and fellow Gemini Helena Bonham Carter is preparing to take over as Princess Margaret in The Crown. (As for Kanye, let's hope that that creativity is channeled into his music, rather than his tweets.) Take a look at those set to shine this month by revisiting their portraits in W, here.
Angelina Jolie, born June 4th, photographed by Steven Klein for W Magazine.
Angelina Jolie, born June 4th, photographed by Steven Klein for W Magazine.

Naomi Campbell, born May 22nd, photographed by Emma Summerton for W Magazine.

Kanye West, born June 8th, photographed by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine.

Kate Upton, born June 10th, photographed by Mert and Marcus for W Magazine.

Nicole Kidman, born June 20th, photographed by Craig McDean for W Magazine.

Helena Bonham Carter, born May 26th, photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine.

Chris Evans, born June 13th, photographed by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine.

Annette Bening, born May 29th, photographed by Craig McDean for W Magazine.

Octavia Spencer, born May 25th, photographed by Mario Sorrenti for W magazine.

Natalie Portman, born June 9th, photographed by Steven Klein for W Magazine.

Kat Dennings, born June 13th, photographed by Inez and Vinoodh for W Magazine.

Adriana Lima, born June 12th, photographed by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine.

Carey Mulligan, born May 28th, photographed by Peter Lindbergh for W Magazine.

Julianna Margulies, born June 8th, photographed by Nathanial Goldberg for W Magazine.

