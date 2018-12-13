Maisie Williams went from brown curls in January 2018 to cotton candy pink in December 2018. Courtesy of Getty Images.
Rita Ora dyed her golden mane bright orange in June 2018. Courtesy of Getty Images.
Ariana Grande went from light brown tresses in February 2017 to space-platinum in May 2018. Courtesy of Instagram @arianagrande.
Lucy Hale grew out her dark brown bob and dyed it golden brown in April 2018. Courtesy of Instagram @lucyhale.
Lucy Hale later went from dark brown to rose gold between September and November 2018. Courtesy of Instagram @lucyhale.
Cardi B opted for a pixie crop at the MTV Video Music Awards in August 2018. Courtesy of Getty Images.
Kylie Jenner went from jet black to highlighter pink in April 2018. Courtesy of Instagram @kyliejenner.
Justin Bieber's trendy bob (which he received in July 2018) died in November 2018, when he buzzed it all off. Courtesy of Getty Images (left) and Instagram @justinbieber (right).
In May 2018 Elle Fanning was wearing her signature blonde locks but by August 2018, she had gone fully millennial pink. Courtesy of Getty Images (left) and Instagram @ellefanning (right).
Leighton Meester's sleek back brown hair from September 2017 became a white-blonde long bob in May 2018. Courtesy of Getty Images.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley opted for soft blonde bangs in February 2018. Courtesy of Getty Images.
Zendaya, master of hair transformations, shocked the Met Gala crowd in May 2018 when she opted for an auburn Joan of Arc bob. Courtesy of Getty Images.
In January 2018, Emilia Clarke still sported her signature platinum blonde bob, but by October 2018 she surprised her fans by debuting a pixie. Courtesy of Getty Images.
Rose Byrne debuted a shoulder-length blonde look in October 2018, after months of wearing her signature brown bob. Courtesy of Getty Images.
Paris Jackson dyed her hair a peachy blonde in September 2018, after growing it out from the long bob she sported in March 2018. Courtesy of Getty Images.
Elisabeth Moss transitioned from her signature blonde to a summery red in June 2018. Courtesy of Getty Images.
Ruth Negga's December 2017 pixie was no match for the new braids she debuted in June 2018. Courtesy of Getty Images.
Mila Kunis debuted blunt bangs in May 2018. Courtesy of Getty Images.
Constance Wu went pastel and wavy in February 2018. Courtesy of Getty Images.
Even Jessica Chastain trimmed her signature long locks back to an on trend bob in June 2018. Courtesy of Getty Images.
And Gabrielle Union got one, too, in July 2018—with some asymmetrical flair. Courtesy of Getty Images.