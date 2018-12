Yep it's true: 2018 was indeed the year of the bob , sure, but there were plenty of other celebrity hair transformations that saw the spotlight of red carpets and paparazzi and Instagram. There were big chops and bold buzzes and plenty of hair dye, some lasting longer than others. Kylie Jenner changed up her hair so many times it would be nearly impossible to keep track, but her decisions to go blonde and bright pink were certainly highlights in the beauty news cycle this year. And who could forget when Cardi B showed up to the VMAs with a cute, unexpected pixie cut, or when Rita Ora dyed her hair orange, or when Ariana Grande ditched her darker locks for a space-platinum hue? Here, a look back at some of the most exciting, surprising, and silly hair transformations celebrities underwent in 2018.