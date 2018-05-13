Celebrity Moms (and Their Kids) on the Red Carpet and Front Row

Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava Phillippe attend the European Premiere of 'A Wrinkle In Time' at BFI IMAX on March 13, 2018 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Beyonce and Blue Ivy Carter attend the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Actress Peggy Lipton and daughter/actress, Rashida Jones attend Revlon's Annual Philanthropic Luncheon at Chateau Marmont on September 27, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Lisa Bonet and Zoe Kravitz attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Meryl Streep and her daughter, Mamie Gummer, attend the 29th Annual Citymeals-On-Wheels Power Lunch For Women at The Plaza Hotel on November 20, 2015 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Anna Cleveland and Pat Cleveland attend the premiere of "House Of Z" hosted by Brooks Brothers with The Cinema Society at Crosby Street Hotel on September 7, 2017 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Jada Pinkett and Willow Smith — the newly minted Chanel ambassador — at the Chanel Fall 2016 presentation during Paris Fashion Week, March 2016. Photo by Getty Images.
Beyonce, Blue Ivy Carter, and Tina Knowles attend the 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen at Staples Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Liya Kebede, in Proenza Schouler, took the whole family to the Glamour Women of the Year awards, November 2011. Photo by Getty Images.
Cindy Crawford and her daughter, Kaia Gerber, attend the Vogue Italia 'The New Beginning' Party during Milan Fashion week, with her Week Spring/Summer 2018 on September 22, 2017 in Milan, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Natalia Vodianova and daughter Neva Portman at The Naked Heart Foundation's Fabulous Fund Fair in London at Old Billingsgate Market on February 20, 2016 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow and her mother, actress Blythe Danner, attend Baby Buggy Summer Dinner on July 30, 2011 in East Hampton, New York. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Julianne Moore is a fixture of the front row during fashion week, but less often is she spotted with daughter Liv Freundlich. Here, they attend the Bottega Veneta Fall/Winter 2018 fashion show at New York Stock Exchange on February 9, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Victoria Beckham — in her own design — brought son Brooklyn Beckham as her date to the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York, New York, November 2015; he later presented her with an award during the ceremony. Photo by Getty Images.
Madonna, in an infamous black lace dress, at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party with daughter Lourdes Leon, February 2011. Photo by Rich Schmitt/AFP/Getty Images.
Lily-Rose Depp rivals her French chanteuse mother Vanessa Paradis in style chops — here, the two appear with Jean-Paul Goude at Chanel Spring 2016 in Paris, France, October 2015. Photo by Getty Images.
Model Stephanie Seymour is frequently seen out-and-about with her model sons. Here she is with son Harry Brant at the 2015 Tribeca Ball at New York Academy of Art on April 13, 2015 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.