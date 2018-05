Celebrity Moms (and Their Kids) on the Red Carpet and Front Row

Mother's Day is all about celebrating what moms like Pat Cleveland, Liya Kebede, Victoria Beckham, and Cindy Crawford already know: No one ever really gets a day off from mothering . Even if they have a red carpet appearance or fashion show font row commitment in their schedule. Sometimes the stars may just be saving on nanny costs or want to give their little one a taste of the wider world. Other times, though, they've raised a child who grew up to be famous in their own right. Either way, it always makes for a cute photo op. Spotted front-row at Stella McCartney (a mother herself) and Marc Jacobs, or on the Oscars red carpet, these chic moms skip the babysitter and hit the parties of the season with their equally genetically blessed offspring, proving there's no better accessory than family. Just check Lisa Bonet, Meryl Streep, Jada Pinkett Smith, and, of course, Beyoncé for proof of that.