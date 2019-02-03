Massachusetts native Mindy Kaling tweeted about how the New England Patriots going to the Super Bowl was tearing her house appart: “Me cheering for the Pats, my daughter cheering on the Rams, my household in upheaval!!”
Matt Damon is so proud of his status as a Patriots fan (and as Ben Affleck’s bestie) that he at least knows how to have some good fun with it, and appeared in a 2015 sketch on Jimmy Kimmel Live in which he addressed the Deflategate controversy.
For Lea Michele, a proud Brady fan, Super Bowl LI was the “BEST. DAY. EVER!!!”.
Perhaps the most disappointing of them all is Chris Evans, a celebrity whose politics align with the left, but whose fandom aligns with the team that Donald Trump—a noted enemy of Evans—has selected to root for in the Super Bowl. Yes, even our very own Captain America has betrayed us.
Elizabeth Banks, another Massachusetts native and self-proclaimed “Masshole for life”, has been rooting for the patriots for years. In 2017 she showed up to the game to watch the Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons. She’ll be rooting for the Patriots again this year, according to her Twitter.
Sir Elton John was once Captain Elton John, when he served as the honorary team captain of the Patriots in 2009.
The New Jersey icon is actually a hardcore Patriots fan and even lent one of Bon Jovi's songs, "This Is Our House," for the team to play at their games.
Another famous Bostonian makes for another famous Patriots fan, but which team is Emily Blunt rooting for?
Even though Mark Wahlberg portrayed Philadelphia Eagles player Vince Papale in the 2006 film Invincible, he stands with the Patriots. He’s also a Celtics fan. What else would you expect from a guy from Dorchester?
Justin Timberlake has not had the best of luck with Super Bowl related drama but he went for it anyway and announced via Twitter last year that he was a Patriots fan (or at least a fan of Brady).
Aside from sending Brady the infamous “Make America Great Again” hat nearly three years ago, Trump has recently expressed his feelings about the Patriots on Twitter by saying: “Congratulations to Bob Kraft, Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and the entire New England Patriots team on a great game and season. Will be a fantastic Super Bowl!”