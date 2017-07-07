How to Wear a Miniskirt This Summer like Bella Hadid and Kristen Stewart

Miranda Kerr arrives at the Louis Vuitton show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2016 on October 7, 2015 in Paris, France.
Bella Hadid seen leaving The Connaught Hotel on May 12, 2017 in London, England.
Zendaya attends Glamour's Game Changers Lunch hosted by Editor-in-Chief Cindi Leive & Zendaya at AU FUDGE on April 20, 2016 in West Hollywood, California.
Kristen Stewart seen out in Manhattan with her new blond buzz cut on March 09, 2017 in New York, NY.
Selena Gomez attends the Louis Vuitton show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2016/2017 on March 9, 2016 in Paris, France.
Chloe Sevigny is seen in the West Village on June 27, 2017 in New York City.
Actress Charlize Theron attends The Huntsman: Winter's War Photocall In Milan on March 31, 2016 in Milan, Italy.
Alexa Chung is seen in Soho on July 19, 2016 in New York City.
Jourdan Dunn attends the Maybelline Bring on the Night party at The Scotch of St James on February 18, 2017 in London, United Kingdom
Rihanna is seen in Soho on October 18, 2016 in New York City.
Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky seen leaving 1 Oak Night Club after Met Gala 2017 After Party on May 02, 2017 in New York, New York
Emily Ratajkowski celebrates Intrigue Nightclub's One-Year Anniversary party hosted by Perrier-Jouet at Wynn Las Vegas on April 28, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ellie Bamber attends the launch of new magazine TINGS London at Mews of Mayfair on June 29, 2017 in London, England.
Hailey Baldwin toasts to #REVOLVEintheHamptons with Moet & Chandon on July 4, 2017 in Bridgehampton, New York.
Amelia Gray Hamlin attends Marc Jacobs Fragrances and Kaia Gerber Celebrate DAISY on May 9, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.