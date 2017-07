How to Wear a Miniskirt This Summer like Bella Hadid and Kristen Stewart

In case you haven't heard, the 2000s are all the rage once again when it comes to fashion, with everyone from Kylie Jenner to Paris Hilton embracing the turn of the millennium . And what would '00s style be without a miniskirt? This summer, higher hemlines have been everywhere, from the red carpet to the beach, as celebrities are taking on the trend as an excuse to show some leg. Hailey Baldwin hit Revolve's Fourth of July party in the Hamptons in a classic denim mini-skirt, a piece also favored by Selena Gomez and Rihanna. For a more formal option, look no further than Emily Ratakjowski or Kendall Jenner, who both stepped out recently in in black leather styles. And for even more nostalgia appeal, make like Bella Hadid or Chloë Sevigny in a pleated mini. Here, a look at just some of the celebrities who have dared to go mini.