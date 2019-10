Who can resist the occasional #fall moment, decorative gourds and all, when the weather gets crisp and apple picking becomes the weekend activity of choice? Judging by instagram, celebs are just as guilty of this basic behavior as the rest of us. And, honestly, basic isn't necessarily a bad thing. Sometimes people should just be left to enjoy things and be happy! Just ask Kylie Jenner , who loves the month of October so much that she greeted it with a sparkling orange body-suit. And there's Lana del Rey , who told Billboard that even though everyone think she's this alt queen all the time, in reality, when she doesn't have a pen in her hand, she's “just at Starbucks, talking shit all day." Surely, her Instagram will see its fair share of pumpkin spice lattes this season. Here, a roundup of some of our favorite celebrities making the case for being basic on Instagram because, hey, what else are they supposed to do in October?