Celine Dion in Dior, Kristen Stewart in Chanel and More of the Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week

There's a reason Celine Dion has quickly amassed the reputation as queen of couture . After making a memorable debut last year, Dion returned to Paris Haute Couture this week, bringing with her a fully packed suitcase of enviable couture looks. Her greatest moment came upon arrival at the Dior show, where Dion posed in a canary yellow leather dress with black boots and over-sized gold shades. She wasn't the only one turning Couture Week into a week-long runway show, however. Lily Collins dressed up a pair of jeans with a sequined Chanel top for the house's Grand Palais-set show, while Kirsten Dunst supported her designer pals Kate and Laura Mulleavy in a frilled Rodarte number. Elle Fanning looked picturesque in pink paillettes by Miu Miu , and Bella Hadid wore a sheer Dior gown that could perhaps only be pulled off by, well, Bella Hadid. Here, a look at all of the best looks from this week.