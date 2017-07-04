Celine Dion Is Always the Most Delightful Front Row Celebrity at Paris Haute Couture

Celine Dion leaving her hotel in Paris in a Monochromatic head-to-toe Gucci look. Photo by Pacific Coast News.
Dion wearing Giambattista Valli at the brand's couture show. Photo by Getty Images.
Dion looking chic in black-on-black Dior at the brand's couture show. Photo by Getty Images.
The singer wearing head-to-toe Saint Laurent by Hedi Slimane in the Art District. Photo by Getty Images.
Dion looked incredibly stylish in a Balmain coat and pants, and Ungo Mozie hat. Photo by Getty Images.
Dion strolled the streets of Paris in a graphic Fendi coat with a Fendi bag in tow. Photo by Getty Images.
Dion added a pop of color to her fashion week wardrobe in a chic citron Balenciaga dress, Saint Laurent jacket, Le Silla boots and a Givenchy bag. Photo by Getty Images.
