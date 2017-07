Celine Dion Is Always the Most Delightful Front Row Celebrity at Paris Haute Couture

There are the front row staples of Paris Haute Couture Natalie Portman , and Marion Cotillard . And then, there are the unexpected guests each season. Last year, it was Celine Dion . The singer made a splash sitting front row at Giambattista Valli and Christian Dior Haute Couture. Fortunately, Dion returned to couture this year--with just as much energy and style. Here, a closer look at Dion's best looks from Paris Haute Couture.