Celine Dion Is Always the Most Delightful Front Row Celebrity at Paris Haute Couture

There are the front row staples of Paris Haute CoutureJessica Chastain, Natalie Portman, and Marion Cotillard. And then, there are the unexpected guests each season. Last year, it was Celine Dion. The singer made a splash sitting front row at Giambattista Valli and Christian Dior Haute Couture. Fortunately, Dion returned to couture this year--with just as much energy and style. Here, a closer look at Dion's best looks from Paris Haute Couture.
Celine Dion leaving her hotel in Paris in a Monochromatic head-to-toe Gucci look. Photo by Pacific Coast News.

Dion wearing Giambattista Valli at the brand's couture show. Photo by Getty Images.

Dion looking chic in black-on-black Dior at the brand's couture show. Photo by Getty Images.

The singer wearing head-to-toe Saint Laurent by Hedi Slimane in the Art District. Photo by Getty Images.

Dion looked incredibly stylish in a Balmain coat and pants, and Ungo Mozie hat. Photo by Getty Images.

Dion strolled the streets of Paris in a graphic Fendi coat with a Fendi bag in tow. Photo by Getty Images.

Dion added a pop of color to her fashion week wardrobe in a chic citron Balenciaga dress, Saint Laurent jacket, Le Silla boots and a Givenchy bag. Photo by Getty Images.

Celine Dion leaves her hotel in Paris, France, on July 2, 2017.

Singer Celine Dion attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 3, 2017 in Paris, France.

Celine Dion outside Giambattista Valli during Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018 : Day Two on July 3, 2017 in Paris, France.

