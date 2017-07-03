Haute Couture Fall 2017

For Haute Couture, Maria Grazia Chiuri Reflects on Dior's 70th Anniversary

As a Roman, history is always first of mind for Maria Grazia Chiuri, and at a house at Dior, where she's artistic director, that has such a vast legacy and archive, she's all but surrounded by the past. This year, she has an extra reason to reflect on that history as Dior celebrates its 70th anniversary with an epic exhibit opening this week at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs. Almost a year into her tenure, Chiuri has successfully merged the past with the present, and as its first female artistic director, she's made women and femininity central to Dior's collections. From her first show, with its “We Should All Be Feminists" t-shirts to the gorgeous Resort 2018 show inspired by Georgia O'Keeffe, and now with couture, where she had placed a telling illustration in the middle of her moodboard: "This Map of the Open Country of Woman's Heart." If the 66-look collection was any indication, a woman's heart is both tough and delicate, reflected in diaphanous dresses in tulle and lace and sturdy coats of remarkable craftsmanship.
Backstage before the presentation of Dior&#39;s fall/winter 2017 Haute Couture collection presented in Paris.
Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
