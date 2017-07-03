For Haute Couture, Maria Grazia Chiuri Reflects on Dior's 70th Anniversary

Backstage before the presentation of Dior's fall/winter 2017 Haute Couture collection presented in Paris.
Backstage before the presentation of Dior's fall/winter 2017 Haute Couture collection presented in Paris.
Backstage before the presentation of Dior's fall/winter 2017 Haute Couture collection presented in Paris.
Backstage before the presentation of Dior's fall/winter 2017 Haute Couture collection presented in Paris.
Backstage before the presentation of Dior's fall/winter 2017 Haute Couture collection presented in Paris.
Backstage before the presentation of Dior's fall/winter 2017 Haute Couture collection presented in Paris.
Backstage before the presentation of Dior's fall/winter 2017 Haute Couture collection presented in Paris.
Backstage before the presentation of Dior's fall/winter 2017 Haute Couture collection presented in Paris.
Backstage before the presentation of Dior's fall/winter 2017 Haute Couture collection presented in Paris.
Backstage before the presentation of Dior's fall/winter 2017 Haute Couture collection presented in Paris.
Backstage before the presentation of Dior's fall/winter 2017 Haute Couture collection presented in Paris.
Backstage before the presentation of Dior's fall/winter 2017 Haute Couture collection presented in Paris.
Backstage before the presentation of Dior's fall/winter 2017 Haute Couture collection presented in Paris.
Backstage before the presentation of Dior's fall/winter 2017 Haute Couture collection presented in Paris.
Backstage before the presentation of Dior's fall/winter 2017 Haute Couture collection presented in Paris.
Backstage before the presentation of Dior's fall/winter 2017 Haute Couture collection presented in Paris.
Backstage before the presentation of Dior's fall/winter 2017 Haute Couture collection presented in Paris.
Backstage before the presentation of Dior's fall/winter 2017 Haute Couture collection presented in Paris.
Backstage before the presentation of Dior's fall/winter 2017 Haute Couture collection presented in Paris.
Backstage before the presentation of Dior's fall/winter 2017 Haute Couture collection presented in Paris.
Backstage before the presentation of Dior's fall/winter 2017 Haute Couture collection presented in Paris.
Backstage before the presentation of Dior's fall/winter 2017 Haute Couture collection presented in Paris.
Backstage before the presentation of Dior's fall/winter 2017 Haute Couture collection presented in Paris.
Backstage before the presentation of Dior's fall/winter 2017 Haute Couture collection presented in Paris.
Backstage before the presentation of Dior's fall/winter 2017 Haute Couture collection presented in Paris.
Backstage before the presentation of Dior's fall/winter 2017 Haute Couture collection presented in Paris.
Backstage before the presentation of Dior's fall/winter 2017 Haute Couture collection presented in Paris.
Backstage before the presentation of Dior's fall/winter 2017 Haute Couture collection presented in Paris.
Backstage before the presentation of Dior's fall/winter 2017 Haute Couture collection presented in Paris.
Backstage before the presentation of Dior's fall/winter 2017 Haute Couture collection presented in Paris.
Backstage before the presentation of Dior's fall/winter 2017 Haute Couture collection presented in Paris.
Backstage before the presentation of Dior's fall/winter 2017 Haute Couture collection presented in Paris.
Backstage before the presentation of Dior's fall/winter 2017 Haute Couture collection presented in Paris.
Backstage before the presentation of Dior's fall/winter 2017 Haute Couture collection presented in Paris.
Backstage before the presentation of Dior's fall/winter 2017 Haute Couture collection presented in Paris.
Backstage before the presentation of Dior's fall/winter 2017 Haute Couture collection presented in Paris.
Backstage before the presentation of Dior's fall/winter 2017 Haute Couture collection presented in Paris.
Backstage before the presentation of Dior's fall/winter 2017 Haute Couture collection presented in Paris.
Backstage before the presentation of Dior's fall/winter 2017 Haute Couture collection presented in Paris.
Backstage before the presentation of Dior's fall/winter 2017 Haute Couture collection presented in Paris.
Backstage before the presentation of Dior's fall/winter 2017 Haute Couture collection presented in Paris.
Backstage before the presentation of Dior's fall/winter 2017 Haute Couture collection presented in Paris.
Backstage before the presentation of Dior's fall/winter 2017 Haute Couture collection presented in Paris.
Backstage before the presentation of Dior's fall/winter 2017 Haute Couture collection presented in Paris.
Backstage before the presentation of Dior's fall/winter 2017 Haute Couture collection presented in Paris.
Backstage before the presentation of Dior's fall/winter 2017 Haute Couture collection presented in Paris.
Backstage before the presentation of Dior's fall/winter 2017 Haute Couture collection presented in Paris.
Backstage before the presentation of Dior's fall/winter 2017 Haute Couture collection presented in Paris.
Backstage before the presentation of Dior's fall/winter 2017 Haute Couture collection presented in Paris.
Backstage before the presentation of Dior's fall/winter 2017 Haute Couture collection presented in Paris.
Backstage before the presentation of Dior's fall/winter 2017 Haute Couture collection presented in Paris.
Backstage before the presentation of Dior's fall/winter 2017 Haute Couture collection presented in Paris.