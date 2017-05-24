As one of the jurors at this year's Cannes Film Festival, Jessica Chastain has been one of the most regular presences on the red carpet. Throughout the festival, she's worn a variety of glamorous gowns by designers like Givenchy and Alexander McQueen, but on Wednesday, the actress stepped out in a decidedly more casual look than any she has worn to the myriad red-carpet events she has been attending. In cropped black pants, a graphic tee, and black heels, the Chastain kept her look classic and timeless, but she made a bold statement all the same. Her top wasn’t just any old tee—it was the much-talked-about “We Should All Be Feminists” T-shirt that graced the Christian Dior's Spring 2017 runway in September, for designer Maria Grazia Chiuri’s first collection for the fashion house.

In addition to the now-famous tee, Chiuri sent other graphic tops down the catwalk during that premiere show that read “Dio(r)evolution.” Her message was clear, and she used fashion to send it out to the world. The designer spoke with W Magazine about the driving force behind that collection, saying, “I strive to be attentive and open to the world and to create fashion that resembles the women of today. Fashion that corresponds to their changing needs, freed from the stereotypical categories of ‘masculine/feminine,’ ‘young/not so young,’ ‘reason/emotion,’ which nonetheless also happen to be complementary aspects.”

Pinterest CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 24: Jessica Chastain is spotted at Hotel Martinez during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at on May 24, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/GC Images) Jacopo Raule

Since then, celebrities and street-style stars alike have snatched up the top, wearing it with nearly everything in their wardrobes. Karlie Kloss was spotted in NYC styling the tee with jeans and a bomber jacket. Rihanna took to Instagram to promote the feminist message, pairing her runway top with a blazer and boyfriend jeans. Camille Rowe even fashioned a high-low look, mixing her graphic top with an embellished evening skirt for an after-hours event in February. You can shop the top for yourself, here.

Though Dior’s feminist tee might just be the most popular among the celebrity set, this past runway season was rife with political statements that continued in Chiuri’s wake. Designers such as Public School and Prabal Gurung paraded politically charged messages down the catwalk, ranging from feminism to body positivity to election messages and everything in between. This surely isn’t the end of the political state of the fashion industry—and Chastain’s latest Cannes look is making sure of that.

