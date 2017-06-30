Celine Dion’s Style Is All About Taking Risks

Winning her second Grammy award at the 34th Annual Grammy Awards, the singer wore black pants with an embellished tank dress. 1992.
The next year, the singer wore a form fitting red gown with cutouts by Versace to the 20th Annual American Music Awards. 1993.
Dion kicked up the glitz at the 69th Annual Academy Awards in this Chanel couture dress with white, silver, and black stones. 1997.
Dion attended the 71st Annual Academy Awards wearing one of her most iconic, most talked about looks to date. This white Christian Dior suit, by John Galliano, was designed to be worn backwards, making quite the statement. The look was finished with a Dior fedora and black sunglasses. 1999.
The singer continued to wow in white at the 41st Annual Grammy Awards, wearing a gown designed by red carpet favorite Carolina Herrera. 1999.
On the opening night of ‘A New Day’, in Las Vegas, Celine Dion stunned in a black jumpsuit finished with a sparkling cape. 2003.
At the World Music Awards in Las Vegas, Dion was truly sparkling in a stunning Yves Saint Laurent sequined gown. The dress, designed by then-creative director, Tom Ford, speaks to the star's love of cutouts in a fresh way. 2004.
Dion’s look at the 13th Annual Ella Awards took a fun spin on the little black dress. This strapless, bubble skirt dress was truly a staple of the early 2000’s. 2004.
Dion stepped out in black pants with an embroidered steel blue jacket with fur trim at a celebration for her collaboration with Anne Geddes. The look was sleek and exceptionally flattering, tied with a belt. 2004.
Dion shimmied down the red carpet in an embellished mini-dress at the World Music Awards in Monte Carlo. 2007.
Dion was a green goddess on the arm of her husband, Rene Angelil, at the 79th Academy Awards. The singer’s long gown was accented in the sparkle we have come to love about her signature style. 2007.
Dion took sparkles from an accent to a statement at the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards wearing an ultra embellished dress with refreshing sheer sleeves from Aquilano Rimondi’s spring collection. 2010.
Dion was the definition of old Hollywood glamour at the 83rd Annual Academy Awards wearing a long sleeve white gown with a touch of sheen by Armani Prive. 2011.
Again, the singer made waves in a minimal full length gown with this off the shoulder look by J. Mendel at the BAMBI awards in Germany. 2012.
Dion proves she can work street style with the best, as she sports black leather pants with a short white fur jacket out on the streets of Paris. 2013.
Dion may have taken a step away from her usual glitz at the UCLA Luminary Awards, but looked every bit as sophisticated draped in a nude and black gown. 2014.
Dion looked luxe in leather at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards in this one shoulder green dress by Mugler. 2015.
Dion had a major glamour moment at the 2015 American Music Awards when she stunned in a floor length gown with floral detail by Elie Saab. 2015.
Dion won the Icon Award at the following year’s Billboard Awards in Las Vegas wearing her signature sparkle. This beautiful off the shoulder gown, by Valentin Yudashkin, showed off the singer’s leg with a not so subtle slit up to her thigh. 2016.
The singer sat front row at the Giambattista Valli couture show wearing a flowing black and white gown from the designer’s previous collection and a pink bag by Roger Vivier. 2016.
Ever the queen of fashion, Dion sat front row at Paris Fashion Week wearing head to toe black Christian Dior. The sleek look is finished with a pair of door-knocker earrings and a black croc leather bag. 2016.
Again opting to show off her leg, Dion wore an incredible leather gown by August Getty Atelier to perform on Jimmy Fallon, keeping her signature glamour and adding a splash of edge. 2016.
The singer stunned as she arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of Beauty and the Beast. Her light blue dress, by Christian Siriano, was long sleeved and elegant, exaggerated with a bow over her right shoulder, keeping on trend with Dion’s signature dramatic flair.
Dion was radiant in a dazzling green Zuhair Murad dress at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards. The look was everything we have come to love from the star from the plunging neckline to a thigh high slit. 2017.
Celine Dion arrives a the Premiere Of Disney's "Beauty And The Beast" at El Capitan Theatre on March 2, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Celine Dion attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Celine Dion poses in the press room during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Celine Dion is seen on the streets of Manhattan on April 30, 2017 in New York City.
Celine Dion seen leaving her hotel in Paris, France, on June 14, 2017.
Celine Dion is seen on June 28, 2017 in Paris, France.