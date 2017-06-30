Style Evolution

Celine Dion’s Style Is All About Taking Risks

More than a renowned, award-winning singer, Celine Dion is also a modern fashion icon; after all, who can forget that backless white suit and matching fedora? Thanks to her vivacious career, Dion has landed herself on red carpet events since the ‘80s and has had more than a few looks that are still referenced in fashion circles today. Few embody what it means to be a star quite like Dion, who makes a statement not only with the raw emotion in her music, but with every fashion choice she makes. Starting off in Canada, her signature quickly became a sparkle and shine, wowing crowds with less than subtle low necklines and thigh-high slits in her skirt. Even when opting gowns with less obvious shine, Dion always makes sure to add an over the top flair to any ensemble. Last summer, Dion had a style renaissance while attending Paris Couture Week, appearing front row at countless shows in chic after chic outfit, thanks to new stylist Law Roach, and she hasn't slowed down since. Here, a take a look back at Celine Dion’s best fashion moments over the decades.
1992
1992

Winning her second Grammy award at the 34th Annual Grammy Awards, the singer wore black pants with an embellished tank dress. 1992.

1993

The next year, the singer wore a form fitting red gown with cutouts by Versace to the 20th Annual American Music Awards. 1993.

1997

Dion kicked up the glitz at the 69th Annual Academy Awards in this Chanel couture dress with white, silver, and black stones. 1997.

1999

Dion attended the 71st Annual Academy Awards wearing one of her most iconic, most talked about looks to date. This white Christian Dior suit, by John Galliano, was designed to be worn backwards, making quite the statement. The look was finished with a Dior fedora and black sunglasses. 1999.

1999

The singer continued to wow in white at the 41st Annual Grammy Awards, wearing a gown designed by red carpet favorite Carolina Herrera. 1999.

2003

On the opening night of ‘A New Day’, in Las Vegas, Celine Dion stunned in a black jumpsuit finished with a sparkling cape. 2003.

2004

At the World Music Awards in Las Vegas, Dion was truly sparkling in a stunning Yves Saint Laurent sequined gown. The dress, designed by then-creative director, Tom Ford, speaks to the star's love of cutouts in a fresh way. 2004.

2004

Dion’s look at the 13th Annual Ella Awards took a fun spin on the little black dress. This strapless, bubble skirt dress was truly a staple of the early 2000’s. 2004.

2004

Dion stepped out in black pants with an embroidered steel blue jacket with fur trim at a celebration for her collaboration with Anne Geddes. The look was sleek and exceptionally flattering, tied with a belt. 2004.

2007

Dion shimmied down the red carpet in an embellished mini-dress at the World Music Awards in Monte Carlo. 2007.

2007

Dion was a green goddess on the arm of her husband, Rene Angelil, at the 79th Academy Awards. The singer’s long gown was accented in the sparkle we have come to love about her signature style. 2007.

2010

Dion took sparkles from an accent to a statement at the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards wearing an ultra embellished dress with refreshing sheer sleeves from Aquilano Rimondi’s spring collection. 2010.

2011

Dion was the definition of old Hollywood glamour at the 83rd Annual Academy Awards wearing a long sleeve white gown with a touch of sheen by Armani Prive. 2011.

2012

Again, the singer made waves in a minimal full length gown with this off the shoulder look by J. Mendel at the BAMBI awards in Germany. 2012.

2013

Dion proves she can work street style with the best, as she sports black leather pants with a short white fur jacket out on the streets of Paris. 2013.

2014

Dion may have taken a step away from her usual glitz at the UCLA Luminary Awards, but looked every bit as sophisticated draped in a nude and black gown. 2014.

2015

Dion looked luxe in leather at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards in this one shoulder green dress by Mugler. 2015.

2015

Dion had a major glamour moment at the 2015 American Music Awards when she stunned in a floor length gown with floral detail by Elie Saab. 2015.

2016

Dion won the Icon Award at the following year’s Billboard Awards in Las Vegas wearing her signature sparkle. This beautiful off the shoulder gown, by Valentin Yudashkin, showed off the singer’s leg with a not so subtle slit up to her thigh. 2016.

2016

The singer sat front row at the Giambattista Valli couture show wearing a flowing black and white gown from the designer’s previous collection and a pink bag by Roger Vivier. 2016.

2016

Ever the queen of fashion, Dion sat front row at Paris Fashion Week wearing head to toe black Christian Dior. The sleek look is finished with a pair of door-knocker earrings and a black croc leather bag. 2016.

2016

Again opting to show off her leg, Dion wore an incredible leather gown by August Getty Atelier to perform on Jimmy Fallon, keeping her signature glamour and adding a splash of edge. 2016.

2017

The singer stunned as she arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of Beauty and the Beast. Her light blue dress, by Christian Siriano, was long sleeved and elegant, exaggerated with a bow over her right shoulder, keeping on trend with Dion’s signature dramatic flair.

2017

Dion was radiant in a dazzling green Zuhair Murad dress at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards. The look was everything we have come to love from the star from the plunging neckline to a thigh high slit. 2017.

Celine Dion arrives a the Premiere Of Disney's "Beauty And The Beast" at El Capitan Theatre on March 2, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Celine Dion attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

Celine Dion poses in the press room during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Celine Dion is seen on the streets of Manhattan on April 30, 2017 in New York City.

Celine Dion seen leaving her hotel in Paris, France, on June 14, 2017.

Celine Dion is seen on June 28, 2017 in Paris, France.

