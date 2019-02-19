See Karl Lagerfeld's Front Row Devotees Over the Years, From Kristen Stewart To Rihanna

Kate Moss. at the Carousel du Louvre in Paris, France.
Victoria Beckham and Katie Holmes at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.
Cher at the Pelouse de St Cloud in Paris, France.
Fergie of the Black Eyed Peas sits front row at a Chanel show.
Kanye West and his wife Alexi attend the Chanel fashion show during the Spring/Summer 2008 ready-to-wear collection show at Grand Palais on October 5, 2007 in Paris, France.
Lindsay Lohan attends the Chanel Ready to Wear show as part of the Paris Womenswear Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2011 at Grand Palais on March 9, 2010 in Paris, France.
Blake Lively attends the Chanel show as part of the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2011 at Grand Palais on July 6, 2010 in Paris, France.
Leighton Meester and Clemence Poesy attend the Chanel Haute Couture fashion show as part of the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2011 at Grand Palais on July 6, 2010 in Paris, France.
Ivana Trump sits front row at a Chanel show.
Alicia Keys attends the Chanel Ready-To-Wear Fall/Winter 2012 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Grand Palais on March 6, 2012 in Paris, France.
Alexa Chung and Jared Leto attend the Chanel Ready to Wear Spring / Summer 2012 show during Paris Fashion Week at Grand Palais on October 4, 2011 in Paris, France.
ennifer Lopez, her daughter Emme Maribel Muniz and her boyfriend Casper Smart attend the Chanel Spring / Summer 2013 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Grand Palais on October 2, 2012 in Paris, France.
Hailee Steinfeld attends the Chanel Spring/Summer 2013 Haute-Couture show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Grand Palais on January 22, 2013 in Paris, France.
Frank Ocean attends the Chanel Fall/Winter 2013 Ready-to-Wear show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Grand Palais on March 5, 2013 in Paris, France.
Jessica Chastain attends the Chanel Fall/Winter 2013 Ready-to-Wear show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Grand Palais on March 5, 2013 in Paris, France.
Katy Perry attends the Chanel show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2014 on October 1, 2013 in Paris, France.
Kristen Stewart attends the Chanel show as part of Paris Fashion Week Haute-Couture Fall/Winter 2013-2014 at Grand Palais on July 2, 2013 in Paris, France.
Mario Testino and Kate Upton attend the Chanel show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2014 on October 1, 2013 in Paris, France.
Marion Cotillard during Paris Fashion Week - Pret a Porter Spring/Summer 2006 - Chanel - Front Row at Grand Palais in Paris, France.
Tilda Swinton attends the Chanel show as part of Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 on January 21, 2014 in Paris, France.
Rihanna attends the Chanel show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2014-2015 on March 4, 2014 in Paris, France.
Florence Welch attends the Chanel show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2015/2016 on March 10, 2015 in Paris, France.
Gwyneth Paltrow attends the Chanel Spring Summer 2016 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 26, 2016 in Paris, France.
Karen Elson attends the Chanel show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2016/2017 on March 8, 2016 in Paris, France.
Frances Bean Cobain and Courtney Love attend the Chanel show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2017 on October 4, 2016 in Paris, France.
Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith attend the Chanel show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2016/2017 on March 8, 2016 in Paris, France.
Cara Delevingne and Lily-Rose Depp attend the Chanel show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018 on March 7, 2017 in Paris, France.
Sofia Coppola and actress Isabelle Huppert attend the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2018 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2018 in Paris, France.
Pamela Anderson attends the Chanel show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on October 2, 2018 in Paris, France.
Helen Lasichanh, her husband Pharrell Williams and Tilda Swinton attend the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2019 in Paris, France.
Margot Robbie, Phoebe Tonkin and Ralph Fiennes attend the Chanel Cruise 2018/2019 Collection : Photocall, at Le Grand Palais on May 3, 2018 in Paris, France.