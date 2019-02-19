RIP

See Karl Lagerfeld's Front Row Devotees Over the Years, From Kristen Stewart To Rihanna

While each season designers vie for the most star-studded front row, perhaps no other runway show gets more A-listers season after season than Chanel. After all, who can turn down an invitation from Karl Lagerfeld? Over the years, the Chanel shows have attracted a growing list of Hollywood superstars there to take in the latest fashion. There are the regulars—Kristen Stewart, Julianne Moore, Cara Delevingne, and Lily Rose-Depp among them—who attend year after year,. But for every predictable blonde ingenue, there are always some surprising guests, as well, such as Frank Ocean or Kanye West, pre-Kardashian. Of courses, they all came for one reason, above and beyond the clothes themselves: the late Karl Lagerfeld. Here, a look at all the celebrities who admired him from the front row.
2004 Spring-Summer Ready to Wear Paris Fashion Week - Chanel Front Row
Getty
1/32

Kate Moss. at the Carousel du Louvre in Paris, France.

Getty
2/32

Victoria Beckham and Katie Holmes at the Grand Palais in Paris, France.

Getty
3/32

Cher at the Pelouse de St Cloud in Paris, France.

Getty
4/32

Fergie of the Black Eyed Peas sits front row at a Chanel show.

Getty
5/32

Kanye West and his wife Alexi attend the Chanel fashion show during the Spring/Summer 2008 ready-to-wear collection show at Grand Palais on October 5, 2007 in Paris, France.

Getty
6/32

Lindsay Lohan attends the Chanel Ready to Wear show as part of the Paris Womenswear Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2011 at Grand Palais on March 9, 2010 in Paris, France.

Getty
7/32

Blake Lively attends the Chanel show as part of the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2011 at Grand Palais on July 6, 2010 in Paris, France.

Getty
8/32

Leighton Meester and Clemence Poesy attend the Chanel Haute Couture fashion show as part of the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2011 at Grand Palais on July 6, 2010 in Paris, France.

Getty
9/32

Ivana Trump sits front row at a Chanel show.

Getty
10/32

Alicia Keys attends the Chanel Ready-To-Wear Fall/Winter 2012 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Grand Palais on March 6, 2012 in Paris, France.

Getty
11/32

Alexa Chung and Jared Leto attend the Chanel Ready to Wear Spring / Summer 2012 show during Paris Fashion Week at Grand Palais on October 4, 2011 in Paris, France.

Getty
12/32

ennifer Lopez, her daughter Emme Maribel Muniz and her boyfriend Casper Smart attend the Chanel Spring / Summer 2013 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Grand Palais on October 2, 2012 in Paris, France.

Getty
13/32

Hailee Steinfeld attends the Chanel Spring/Summer 2013 Haute-Couture show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Grand Palais on January 22, 2013 in Paris, France.

Getty
14/32

Frank Ocean attends the Chanel Fall/Winter 2013 Ready-to-Wear show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Grand Palais on March 5, 2013 in Paris, France.

Getty
15/32

Jessica Chastain attends the Chanel Fall/Winter 2013 Ready-to-Wear show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Grand Palais on March 5, 2013 in Paris, France.

Getty
16/32

Katy Perry attends the Chanel show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2014 on October 1, 2013 in Paris, France.

Getty
17/32

Kristen Stewart attends the Chanel show as part of Paris Fashion Week Haute-Couture Fall/Winter 2013-2014 at Grand Palais on July 2, 2013 in Paris, France.

Getty
18/32

Mario Testino and Kate Upton attend the Chanel show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2014 on October 1, 2013 in Paris, France.

Getty
19/32

Marion Cotillard during Paris Fashion Week - Pret a Porter Spring/Summer 2006 - Chanel - Front Row at Grand Palais in Paris, France.

Getty
20/32

Tilda Swinton attends the Chanel show as part of Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 on January 21, 2014 in Paris, France.

Getty
21/32

Rihanna attends the Chanel show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2014-2015 on March 4, 2014 in Paris, France.

Getty
22/32

Florence Welch attends the Chanel show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2015/2016 on March 10, 2015 in Paris, France.

Getty
23/32

Gwyneth Paltrow attends the Chanel Spring Summer 2016 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 26, 2016 in Paris, France.

Getty
24/32

Karen Elson attends the Chanel show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2016/2017 on March 8, 2016 in Paris, France.

Getty
25/32

Frances Bean Cobain and Courtney Love attend the Chanel show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2017 on October 4, 2016 in Paris, France.

Getty
26/32

Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith attend the Chanel show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2016/2017 on March 8, 2016 in Paris, France.

Getty
27/32

Cara Delevingne and Lily-Rose Depp attend the Chanel show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018 on March 7, 2017 in Paris, France.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff
28/32

Sofia Coppola and actress Isabelle Huppert attend the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2018 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2018 in Paris, France.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff
29/32

Pamela Anderson attends the Chanel show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on October 2, 2018 in Paris, France.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff
30/32

Helen Lasichanh, her husband Pharrell Williams and Tilda Swinton attend the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2019 in Paris, France.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff
31/32

Margot Robbie, Phoebe Tonkin and Ralph Fiennes attend the Chanel Cruise 2018/2019 Collection : Photocall, at Le Grand Palais on May 3, 2018 in Paris, France.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis
32/32

Keywords

ChanelKristen StewartIvana TrumpKarl LagerfeldRihanna