See Karl Lagerfeld's Front Row Devotees Over the Years, From Kristen Stewart To Rihanna

While each season designers vie for the most star-studded front row, perhaps no other runway show gets more A-listers season after season than Chanel. After all, who can turn down an invitation from Karl Lagerfeld? Over the years, the Chanel shows have attracted a growing list of Hollywood superstars there to take in the latest fashion. There are the regulars—Kristen Stewart, Julianne Moore, Cara Delevingne , and Lily Rose-Depp among them—who attend year after year,. But for every predictable blonde ingenue, there are always some surprising guests, as well, such as Frank Ocean or Kanye West, pre-Kardashian. Of courses, they all came for one reason, above and beyond the clothes themselves: the late Karl Lagerfeld. Here, a look at all the celebrities who admired him from the front row.