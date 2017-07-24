Frank Ocean and Brad Pitt have been trading compliments for some time now through the press and wardrobe choice. But over the weekend the two took their mutual love to another level and actually met up when Pitt appeared on stage during Ocean's FYF Festival headlining set.

This was not your average concert serenade, as reported by Vulture . Brad was quite literally waiting in the wings, watching the show from backstage, when Ocean launched into a mash-up of his own "Close to You" and "Never Can Say Goodbye" by the Jackson 5. Pitt — sporting an Oceans 13 –esque hairstyle complete with goatee, necklace, and casual button-down shirt that gave off major Malibu yoga dad vibes — decided this was his moment to walk out on stage (without being introduced), and he began taking fake calls on his cell phone, apparently as some type of performance art. We're not sure what the commentary was intended to be, but Pitt couldn't seem to say goodbye to whomever he was pretending to talk to.

The bromance between Frank Ocean and Brad Pitt all began when Brad told GQ Style that his post-divorce sculpting playlist included Frank Ocean back in May. "I find this young man so special," Pitt said of Ocean and his music. "Talk about getting to the raw truth. He's painfully honest. He's very, very special. I can't find a bad one."

And Ocean took the shout-out to heart; the artist wore a shirt with Pitt's face on it last month during one of his first live concerts in three years. Perhaps one of Pitt's sculpting project will be featured among the Tom Sachs pieces Ocean loves next?

