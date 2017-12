Yesterday, Karl Lagerfeld staged an extravagant Métiers d'Art show for Chanel in the heart of Germany. Held in his hometown, Hamburg, at Elbphilharmonie, a theater space that the designer filled with a live orchestra, the Chanel runway show included '60s inspired minidresses, sumptuous knitwear, and plenty of hats, all of which were taken in by an A-list filled front row that included actresses Lily-Rose Depp, Kristen Stewart, Tilda Swinton, and Phoebe Tonkin . Presenting the clothes were a who's who of the world's top models and Lagerfeld favorites, including Kaia Gerber, Anna Ewers, and Vittoria Ceretti. Also joining the parade: Los Angeles-based photographer and longtime Chanel model Louise Parker. Here, Parker reveals an exclusive backstage look at the over-the-top show.