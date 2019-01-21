Charles Fréger, Scot Guard, U.K., from the "Empire" series, 2004-07. Featured in the exhibition Fabula by Charles Fréger, on view at Armani/Silos in Milan through March 24, 2019.
Charles Fréger, from the "Opera" series, 2005-07. Featured in the exhibition Fabula by Charles Fréger, on view at Armani/Silos in Milan through March 24, 2019.
Charles Fréger, Juji, South Korea, from the "Talchum" series, 2013. Featured in the exhibition Fabula by Charles Fréger, on view at Armani/Silos in Milan through March 24, 2019.
Charles Fréger, Turkey, from the "Mevlevi" series, 2016. Featured in the exhibition Fabula by Charles Fréger, on view at Armani/Silos in Milan through March 24, 2019.
Charles Fréger, Queens of Cebu, Philippine islands, 2011. Featured in the exhibition Fabula by Charles Fréger, on view at Armani/Silos in Milan through March 24, 2019.
Charles Fréger, India, from the "Painted Elephant" series, 2013. Featured in the exhibition Fabula by Charles Fréger, on view at Armani/Silos in Milan through March 24, 2019.
Charles Fréger, Togo, from the "Asafo" series, 2014. Featured in the exhibition Fabula by Charles Fréger, on view at Armani/Silos in Milan through March 24, 2019.
Charles Fréger, Boes, Sardinia, Italy, from the "Wilder Mann" series, 2010-17. Featured in the exhibition Fabula by Charles Fréger, on view at Armani/Silos in Milan through March 24, 2019.