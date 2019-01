Is it possible to get through a season of Fashion Week without at least one designer being hit by claims of cultural appropriation ? It's not that their intentions are impure; it's unfortunately simple lack of proper contextualization or attribution to the subcultures and societies to which designers intend to pay homage. That's why, just in time for the upcoming fall 2019 shows, Armani has teamed up with the French photographer Charles Fréger, who's made it his mission to familiarize the fashion industry with the richness of the world outside of fashion's capitals, for an exhibition at Armani/Silos in Milan. "I think some of the biggest names in fashion today have integrated the concept of belief, of ritual," Fréger said. "[But] many designers have appropriated this ritual clothing," he continued, "often taking many liberties." His work isn't intended to call them out; instead, the 250-plus images featured in " Fabula ," which is on view through March 24, 2019, are a celebratory look at the dress codes, rituals, and masks of communities ranging from Sikh soldiers to sumo wrestlers to Finnish ice skating teams. In bringing such seemingly disparate groups together, Fréger's intends to highlight how they all—industry heavyweights like Armani included—share one major similarity: the use of fashion as a means to communicate, and to express their belonging.