From the Archives

Charlize Theron in W: See the Actress's Most Badass Photos Through the Years

Charlize Theron has never been the complacent type. From her fierce on-screen roles in films like Monster, Mad Max: Fury Road, and, most recently, The Fate of the Furious to her work with the United Nations and her own foundation, the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, the actress is one to get in on the action. It's a trait that has translated into her many appearances in the pages of W, where she is transformed into a strong siren or glamorous rebel—all with that same fierce edge. Charlize Theron made her first cover appearance in June 2008, when she was photographed by Craig McDean. From there, she was captured by some of photography's biggest names, including Mario Sorrenti, Mert and Marcus, and Peter Lindbergh. This month, the actress posed for the lens of Alasdair McLellan ahead of her latest butt-kicking film Atomic Blonde. Here, a look at some of Theron's most bad-ass moments in the pages of W.
Credit
Charlize Theron made her first cover appearance for W in June 2008, when she was photographed by Craig McDean.
Photo by Craig McDean, styled by Alex White.
1/19

Charlize Theron made her first cover appearance for W in June 2008, when she was photographed by Craig McDean.

Photo by Craig McDean, styled by Alex White.
2/19

Charlize Theron made her first cover appearance for W in June 2008, when she was photographed by Craig McDean.

Photo by Craig McDean, styled by Alex White.
3/19

Charlize Theron made her first cover appearance for W in June 2008, when she was photographed by Craig McDean.

Photo by Mario Sorrenti, styled by Edward Enninful.
4/19

Theron graced the cover again when she was photographed by Mario Sorrenti for W's February 2012 issue.

Photo by Mario Sorrenti, styled by Edward Enninful.
5/19

Theron graced the cover again when she was photographed by Mario Sorrenti for W's February 2012 issue.

Photo by Mario Sorrenti, styled by Edward Enninful.
6/19

Theron completed the hat trick when Mario Sorrenti photographed her for her third W cover in August 2012, appearing alongside Michael Fassbender.

Photo by Mario Sorrenti, styled by Edward Enninful.
7/19

Theron completed the hat trick when Mario Sorrenti photographed her for her third W cover in August 2012, appearing alongside Michael Fassbender.

Photo by Mario Sorrenti, styled by Edward Enninful.
8/19

Theron completed the hat trick when Mario Sorrenti photographed her for her third W cover in August 2012, appearing alongside Michael Fassbender.

Photo by Mario Sorrenti, styled by Edward Enninful.
9/19

Theron completed the hat trick when Mario Sorrenti photographed her for her third W cover in August 2012, appearing alongside Michael Fassbender.

Photo by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, styled by Edward Enninful.
10/19

Theron appeared on her fourth W cover when Mert and Marcus photographed her May 2015.

Photo by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, styled by Edward Enninful.
11/19

Theron appeared on her fourth W cover when Mert and Marcus photographed her May 2015.

Photo by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, styled by Edward Enninful.
12/19

Theron appeared on her fourth W cover when Mert and Marcus photographed her May 2015.

Photo by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, styled by Edward Enninful.
13/19

Theron appeared on her fourth W cover when Mert and Marcus photographed her May 2015.

Photo by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, styled by Edward Enninful.
14/19

Theron appeared on her fourth W cover when Mert and Marcus photographed her May 2015.

Photo by Peter Lindbergh
15/19

In February 2016, she was photographed by Peter Lindbergh, as part of W's Best Performances Issue.

Photo by Peter Lindbergh
16/19

In February 2016, she was photographed by Peter Lindberg, as part of W's Best Performances issue.

Photo by Alasdair McLellan, styled by Edward Enninful.
17/19

Theron graces the August 2017 cover, photographed by Alasdair McLellan.

Photo by Alasdair McLellan, styled by Edward Enninful.
18/19

Theron graces the August 2017 cover, photographed by Alasdair McLellan.

Photo by Alasdair McLellan, styled by Edward Enninful.
19/19

Theron graces the August 2017 cover, photographed by Alasdair McLellan.

Keywords

Charlize Theron