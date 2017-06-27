Charlize Theron in W: See the Actress's Most Badass Photos Through the Years

Charlize Theron made her first cover appearance for W in June 2008, when she was photographed by Craig McDean.
Theron graced the cover again when she was photographed by Mario Sorrenti for W's February 2012 issue.
Theron completed the hat trick when Mario Sorrenti photographed her for her third W cover in August 2012, appearing alongside Michael Fassbender.
Theron appeared on her fourth W cover when Mert and Marcus photographed her May 2015.
In February 2016, she was photographed by Peter Lindbergh, as part of W's Best Performances Issue.
Theron graces the August 2017 cover, photographed by Alasdair McLellan.
