The Ultimate Christmas Mood Board: All Things Red, Green, and Fashionable from the W Archives

'Tis the season to get inspired—and not just by the Kardashians' ever over-the-top celebrations. These red and green images from the W archives—including, of course, from the colorful mind of the photographer Tim Walker—are the perfect place to start building the ultimate Christmas inspiration mood board. Take your festivities up a notch by channeling actors like Tilda Swinton, Marion Cotillard, and Eddie Redmayne, and supermodels like Joan Smalls, Coco Rocha, Karen Elson, and Amber Valletta, all of whom you can see getting into the spirit, here.
Coco Rocha.
Craig McDean
1/18

Coco Rocha photographed by Craig McDean for W Magazine, 2006.

Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott
2/18

"Living Large." Photo by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, styled by Edward Enninful for W Magazine, 2012.

Craig McDean
3/18

Meghan Collison photographed by Craig McDean for W Magazine.

Tim Walker
4/18

Marion Cotillard photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, 2012.

Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott
5/18

"Back in the Lime Light." Joan Smalls photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, styled by Edward Enninful for W Magazine, September 2015.

Alasdair McLellan
6/18

Millie Bobby Brown photographed by Alasdair McLellan for W Magazine, November 2017.

Mario Sorrenti
7/18

Winona Ryder photographed by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine, November 2017.

Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott
8/18

"Back in the Lime Light." Photo by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, styled by Edward Enninful for W Magazine, September 2015.

Craig McDean
9/18

Karen Elson photographed by Craig McDean for W Magazine.

Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott
10/18

"Back in the Lime Light." Amber Valletta photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, styled by Edward Enninful for W Magazine, September 2015.

Tim Walker
11/18

"The Surreal World." Tilda Swinton photographed by Tim Walker, styled by Jacob K; W Magazine, December 2014.

Tim Walker
12/18

"The Originals." Anna Dello Russo photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, November 2012.

Alasdair McLellan
13/18

Lindsey Wixson and Daphne Groeneveld photographed by Alasdair McLellan for W Magazine.

Hugues Laurent
14/18

Marisa Berenson at home in Marrakech photographed by Hugues Laurent for W Magazine, May 2014.

Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott
15/18

"Cult Classics"." Photo by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for W Magazine, July 2016.

Tim Walker
16/18

Tilda Swinton photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine.

Tim Walker
17/18

"Best Performances." Eddie Redmayne photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, January 2015.

Steven Meisel
18/18

"Super Modern Supermodels." Joan Smalls photographed by Steven Meisel, styled by Edward Enninful; W Magazine, July 2012.

