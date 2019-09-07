Will Ferrell photographed by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine, February 2012.
Jessica Stam photographed by Mert and Marcus for W Magazine, March 2005.
Emma Heming and Bruce Willis photographed by Steven Klein for W Magazine, July 2009.
Scarlett Johansson photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, June 2011.
Brie Larson photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, February 2014.
Tessa Thompson photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, February 2015.
Bradley Cooper photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, February 2015.
Photograph by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine, March 2012.
Rosamund Pike photographed by David Fincher for W Magazine, May 2014.
Tilda Swinton photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, May 2013.
Elle Fanning and Dakota Fanning photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, February 2015.
Natalia Vodianova photographed by Mert and Marcus for W Magazine, September 2004.
Photograph by Mert and Marcus for W Magazine, September 2007.
Photograph by Tim Walker for W Magazine, December 2016.
Paul Joyce and Daniel Sallstrom photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, September 2010.
Photograph by Paolo Roversi for W Magazine, October 2006.
Photograph by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine, November 2006.
Lara Stone photographed by Mert and Marcus for W Magazine, November 2012.
Photograph by Tim Walker for W Magazine, December 2016.
Caroline Brasch Nielsen photographed by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine, March 2013.
Katherine Waterston photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, February 2015.