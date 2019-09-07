In The Mood For...

Remember when there were reports of clown sightings all over the place in 2016? Well, somehow three years later the harlequin trend has returned, what with the second installment of the It franchise premiering in theaters this weekend, hullabaloo about Joaquin Phoenix's upcoming Joker movie dominating the discourse online, and even the fashion realm leaning into the circus aesthetic this year (as evidenced by the Dior 2019 spring couture show). Even some celebrities will have you saying, "Pagliacci, who?" when you read some of the words that have come out of their mouths as of late. Needless to say, the clownery is at an all time high this year. And if you're looking to dress the part of a court jester, look no further: these images straight from the pages of W will do the trick.
Will Ferrell
Mario Sorrenti
1/21

Will Ferrell photographed by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine, February 2012.

Mert and Marcus
2/21

Jessica Stam photographed by Mert and Marcus for W Magazine, March 2005.

Steven Klein
3/21

Emma Heming and Bruce Willis photographed by Steven Klein for W Magazine, July 2009.

Tim Walker
4/21

Scarlett Johansson photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, June 2011.

Juergen Teller
5/21

Brie Larson photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, February 2014.

Tim Walker
6/21

Tessa Thompson photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, February 2015.

Tim Walker
7/21

Bradley Cooper photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, February 2015.

Mario Sorrenti
8/21

Photograph by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine, March 2012.

David Fincher
9/21

Rosamund Pike photographed by David Fincher for W Magazine, May 2014.

Tim Walker
10/21

Tilda Swinton photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, May 2013.

Tim Walker
11/21

Elle Fanning and Dakota Fanning photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, February 2015.

Mert and Marcus
12/21

Natalia Vodianova photographed by Mert and Marcus for W Magazine, September 2004.

Mert and Marcus
13/21

Photograph by Mert and Marcus for W Magazine, September 2007.

Tim Walker
14/21

Photograph by Tim Walker for W Magazine, December 2016.

Tim Walker
15/21

Paul Joyce and Daniel Sallstrom photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, September 2010.

Paolo Roversi
16/21

Photograph by Paolo Roversi for W Magazine, October 2006.

Mario Sorrenti
17/21

Photograph by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine, November 2006.

Mert and Marcus
18/21

Lara Stone photographed by Mert and Marcus for W Magazine, November 2012.

Tim Walker
19/21

Photograph by Tim Walker for W Magazine, December 2016.

Mario Sorrenti
20/21

Caroline Brasch Nielsen photographed by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine, March 2013.

Tim Walker
21/21

Katherine Waterston photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, February 2015.

