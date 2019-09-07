In The Mood For...

Send in the Clowns: Court Jester Realness Courtesy of Will Ferrell, Kate Moss, and More Remember when there were reports of clown sightings all over the place in 2016? Well, somehow three years later the harlequin trend has returned, what with the second installment of the It franchise premiering in theaters this weekend, hullabaloo about Joaquin Phoenix's upcoming Joker movie dominating the discourse online, and even the fashion realm leaning into the circus aesthetic this year (as evidenced by the Dior 2019 spring couture show). Even some celebrities will have you saying, "Pagliacci, who?" when you read some of the words that have come out of their mouths as of late. Needless to say, the clownery is at an all time high this year. And if you're looking to dress the part of a court jester, look no further: these images straight from the pages of W will do the trick.