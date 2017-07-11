Sweet Life

How Cole Sprouse Went From Disney Child Star to Internet Heartthrob

Cole Sprouse first emerged in Hollywood at just 7-years-old, as he and his twin brother, Dylan, shared the role of Adam Sandler's son in Big Daddy. From there, Cole went on to star as Ross Geller's son Ben on Friends, before eventually breaking out alongside his brother with the hit Disney Channel series The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, which aired from 2005-2011. Following the show's end, the pair took a break from Hollywood to attend New York University. Shortly following graduation in 2015, Cole soon landed the role that would enter him into the spotlight once again—however, this time as a leading man, not a child star. As Jughead Jones on the popular teen drama Riverdale, Sprouse has quickly amassed himself a devoted fanbase thanks in large part to his new, grown-up look and witty social media presence. Off-screen, the actor has also begun to forge a separate career for himself as an in-demand photographer, including lensing a shoot for W with Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner. Here, a look at how Sprouse went from precocious pre-teen to the Internet's favorite new actor.
Dylan Sprouse and Cole Sprouse during 2000 MTV Movie Awards at Sony Studios in Culver City, California, United States.

Cole Sprouse and Dylan Sprouse during Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones Charity Premiere at Grauman's Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California, United States.

Cole Sprouse & Dylan Sprouse during The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course Premiere at Arclight Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, California, United States

Dylan Sprouse and Cole Sprouse during Nickelodeon's 20th Annual Kids' Choice Awards at Pauley Pavilion in Westwood, California, United States.

Dylan Sprouse and Cole Sprouse during Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest World Premiere at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, United States.

Cole Sprouse and Dylan Sprouse arrive at the 2008 Power Of Youth benefit for St. Jude on October 4, 2008 in Los Angeles, California.

Cole Sprouse and Dylan Sprouse attend Variety's 3rd annual "Power of Youth" event held at Paramount Studios on December 5, 2009 in Los Angeles, California.

Dylan Sprouse and Cole Sprouse arrives at the Disney and ABC's "TCA - All Star Party" on July 17, 2008 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Cole Sprouse arrives to teach a Master Workshop on acting by Dylan Sprouse and Cole Sprouce, hosted by Celebrity Talent Academy and Starlight Children's Foundation at the Cochrane Theatre on January 29, 2011 in London, England.

Cole Sprouse and brother Dylan Sprouse arrive at Miley Cyrus` "Sweet 16" Celebration" at Disneyland on October 5, 2008 in Anaheim, California.

Cole Sprouse attends the Entertainment Weekly & People Upfronts party 2016 at Cedar Lake on May 16, 2016 in New York City.

Cole Sprouse attends The CW Network's 2016 New York Upfront at The London Hotel on May 19, 2016 in New York City.

Cole Sprouse arrives at Entertainment Weekly's Annual Comic-Con Party at Float at Hard Rock Hotel San Diego on July 23, 2016 in San Diego, California.

Cole Sprouse and K.J. Apa attend BuzzFeed and The CW's Riverdale Presents Pep & Rally on March 11, 2017 in Austin, Texas.

Cole Sprouse attends the "Riverdale" panel at WonderCon 2017 - Day 1 at Anaheim Convention Center on March 31, 2017 in Anaheim, California.

Cole Sprouse attends H&M Loves Coachella Tent during day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2017 in Indio, California.

Cole Sprouse attends the 2017 PaleyLive LA Spring Season "Riverdale" screening and conversation at The Paley Center for Media on April 27, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

Cole Sprouse poses during a photocall to promote Riverdale at Four Season Hotel on April 06, 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico.

Cole Sprouse attends the 2017 CW Upfront on May 18, 2017 in New York City.

