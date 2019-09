As the street style, front row attendees, and spring/summer 2020 runways have repeatedly proven this season, there's no longer a need to wear a shirt to Fashion Week. There's also no need to wonder whether or not Rei Kawakubo got the memo; if there's anything that the designer has proven since she founded Comme des Garçons a full 50 years ago, it's that she couldn't care less about trends. So, at Saturday's Comme show, she did away with a different perceived necessity: the ability to use one's arms and hands. Models were almost completely covered, though not with shirts, per se—more like new riffs on the amorphous, structural garments that Kawakubo's wont to send out on the runway. This time around, they were so oversized that models could barely squeeze past each other on the narrow catwalk; on top of that, each was also weighed down with gnarled mounds of Elizabeth, bright red hair. Take it all in up close, here.