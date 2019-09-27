Now that we've hit the final leg of fashion month, it's time to take stock of all the trends that have popped up during this season's fashion week—and not just on the spring/summer 2020 runways. After all, those collections won't be in stores for another few months, meaning that the most timely looks can be found in this season's street style , which most certainly wasn't lacking—even though technically, there's been a notable lack of shirts.

As is the case with most out-there trends, it all began with the street style at London Fashion Week . The degrees of cleavage on display varied, but attendees came together to squeeze in as many shirtless, bra-less blazer looks as possible. For example:

Pinterest Street style during London Fashion Week on Saturday, September 14th, 2019. Photograph by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine. 2019 Adam Katz Sinding

Then, just over a week later, the style resurfaced in Milan. Not only did a single valiant attendee bear the weight of keeping the trend alive on his bare shoulders, but he made it more unmissable than ever before—plus took eyes away from the controversy at Gucci's spring/summer 2020 show. Behold the artist and musician Jeffertiti, who eschewed a shirt entirely, putting the focus on his sizable pearl necklace and chest hair instead.

Pinterest Jeffertitti Moon attends the Gucci spring/summer 2020 show during Milan Fashion Week on September 22, 2019 in Milan, Italy. Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Over the next few days, the fashion week set continued on their way to the final leg of shows in Paris, bringing the trend right along with them. On Sunday, the professional hot dad and model Lucky Blue Smith simultaneously attended Maison Margiela's spring/summer 2020 show and put the rest of the shirtless crew to shame.

Pinterest Lucky Blue Smith outside of the Maison Margiela spring/summer 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week on September 25, 2019 in Paris, France. Hanna Lassen/Getty Images

Here's a closer look at his abs, since he clearly depended on them to be on display:

Pinterest Lucky Blue Smith outside of the Maison Margiela spring/summer 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week on September 25, 2019 in Paris, France. Hanna Lassen/Getty Images

If Lottie Moss also has abs, well, the model was too modest to show them off when she tried out the look for herself the next day.

Pinterest Lottie Moss out and about during Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2019 in Paris, France. Iconic/Getty Images

With just a few days left of fashion week to go, it was time for Naomi Campbell to put the rest in their place. On Thursday, she could be found sitting front row at Off-White wearing a slightly more risqué take on the shirtless look that she wore to close Saint Laurent 's spring/summer 2020 show earlier this week.

Pinterest Naomi Campbell attends the Off-White spring/summer 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2019 in Paris, France. Pierre Suu/Getty Images

To be clear, most of the models did wear shirts on the Saint Laurent runway—they just happened to be almost entirely sheer.

Pinterest Naomi Campbell on the runway at the Saint Laurent SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine. SERICHAI TRAIPOOM

Pinterest On the runway at the Saint Laurent SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine. SERICHAI TRAIPOOM

