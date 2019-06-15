Model Dads: Meet the Male Model Legends Who Also Happen to Be Fathers

Baby Saphir first made headlines when his mother, the model Slick Woods, went into labor with him directly after Rihanna's Savage x Fenty lingerie presentation. Adonnis Bossos is Saphir's proud father. Courtesy of @septumpapi
Brad Kreonig was a blue chip male model of the '00s, and a favorite of the late Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld. His two sons, Hudson and Jameson, also were close with the designer, and were frequent presences on the Chanel runway. Courtesy of @bradkroenig
Male model Cory Bond became father to Brooklyn Grace in 2015, and told us all about balancing fatherhood with his profession shortly after. Mom is fellow model Bekah Jenkins. Courtesy of @thecorybond
David Gandy, an industry legend, became a first time father late last year. Courtesy of @davidgandy_official
After his mugshot went viral, "Hot Felon" Jeremy Weeks was signed to an agency. He's also the father of two. Courtesy of @jmeeksofficial
Francisco Lachowski has been married to Jessiann Gravel Beland since 2013, and the couple have two children, Milo and Laslo. Courtesy of @chico_lachowski
Lucky Blue Smith welcomed daughter Gravity Blue Smith in 2017. Courtesy of @luckybsmith
Before he became a tequila maven, Rande Gerber, husband of Cindy Crawford and father of Presley and Kaia, did some modeling of his own. Courtesy of @randegerber
A model sensation in the '80s and '90s, Tony Ward is dad to daughters Tora, Lilli and Ruby. Courtesy of @slypapa
Still one of the top male models in the game, Will Chalker and wife Chloe are parents to three boys, Arthur, Ray and Ivor. Courtesy of @WillJChalker.