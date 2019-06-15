Model Dads: Meet the Male Model Legends Who Also Happen to Be Fathers

Despite Twitter's recent conflation of the two terms, "daddy" and "attractive man" have traditionally meant two separate things. The former is an actual parent, the later is, well, self explanatory. Of course that doesn't mean that there isn't some overlap. Members of the notably genetically gifted class known as "male models," for instance, also happen to be fathers. Sometimes rather famously (Karl Lagerfeld favorite Brad Kroenig's two sons Hudson and Jameson have rather famously walked Chanel runways, while Will Chalker and his young son Arther co-starred in a campaign for cologne brand Acqua di Parma), while others have become fathers after their catwalk days had wound down (including Rande Gerber, Kaia and Presley's father, whose business card now says business man). Here, some of our favorite male models dad with their kids in celebration of Father's day.
Adonnis Bosso
1/10

Adonnis Bosso

Baby Saphir first made headlines when his mother, the model Slick Woods, went into labor with him directly after Rihanna's Savage x Fenty lingerie presentation. Adonnis Bossos is Saphir's proud father. Courtesy of @septumpapi

2/10

Brad Kroenig

Brad Kreonig was a blue chip male model of the '00s, and a favorite of the late Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld. His two sons, Hudson and Jameson, also were close with the designer, and were frequent presences on the Chanel runway. Courtesy of @bradkroenig

3/10

Cory Bond

Male model Cory Bond became father to Brooklyn Grace in 2015, and told us all about balancing fatherhood with his profession shortly after. Mom is fellow model Bekah Jenkins. Courtesy of @thecorybond

4/10

David Gandy

David Gandy, an industry legend, became a first time father late last year. Courtesy of @davidgandy_official

5/10

Jeremy Meeks

After his mugshot went viral, "Hot Felon" Jeremy Weeks was signed to an agency. He's also the father of two. Courtesy of @jmeeksofficial

6/10

Francisco Lachowski

Francisco Lachowski has been married to Jessiann Gravel Beland since 2013, and the couple have two children, Milo and Laslo. Courtesy of @chico_lachowski

7/10

Lucky Blue Smith

Lucky Blue Smith welcomed daughter Gravity Blue Smith in 2017. Courtesy of @luckybsmith

8/10

Rande Gerber

Before he became a tequila maven, Rande Gerber, husband of Cindy Crawford and father of Presley and Kaia, did some modeling of his own. Courtesy of @randegerber

9/10

Tony Ward

A model sensation in the '80s and '90s, Tony Ward is dad to daughters Tora, Lilli and Ruby. Courtesy of @slypapa

10/10

Will Chalker

Still one of the top male models in the game, Will Chalker and wife Chloe are parents to three boys, Arthur, Ray and Ivor. Courtesy of @WillJChalker.

Keywords

Lucky Blue SmithDavid GandyRande GerberMale ModelsFathers Day