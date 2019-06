Model Dads: Meet the Male Model Legends Who Also Happen to Be Fathers

Despite Twitter's recent conflation of the two terms, " daddy " and "attractive man" have traditionally meant two separate things. The former is an actual parent, the later is, well, self explanatory. Of course that doesn't mean that there isn't some overlap. Members of the notably genetically gifted class known as "male models," for instance, also happen to be fathers. Sometimes rather famously (Karl Lagerfeld favorite Brad Kroenig's two sons Hudson and Jameson have rather famously walked Chanel runways , while Will Chalker and his young son Arther co-starred in a campaign for cologne brand Acqua di Parma), while others have become fathers after their catwalk days had wound down (including Rande Gerber, Kaia and Presley's father, whose business card now says business man). Here, some of our favorite male models dad with their kids in celebration of Father's day.