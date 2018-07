Over the course of Karl Lagerfeld 's illustrious tenure as creative director at Chanel , the designer has made a habit of closing his shows by taking a model-of-the-moment Lily-Rose Depp and so on—for a spin on the runway. Year after year, though, no millennial It-girl with millions of Instagram followers has managed to beat the stiff competition and continue on as his finale favorite—which to say that they've all been out by a boy whose age has just barely hit double digits (though he does now have 40,000-plus Instagram followers , including Jenner). Hudson Kroenig, the son of the model Brad Kroenig, has been Lagerfeld's muse for years, ever since he stepped out at Chanel's spring 2011 show in Paris. Altogether, he's made enough steady appearances, stretching all the way to Dubai, that at this point, he's grown up on the runway—and grown so close with Grandpa Karl that he’s even dared to tell him that he's fired . (Technically, Lagerfeld is his godfather, but the former title seems fitting now that he’s sticking with his newly grown beard.) Take a look back at Kroenig's best moments on the Chanel runway, the most recent of which saw him begin to resemble something of a surly preteen, here.