Paris Couture Week

Chanel's Latest Couture Show Was Also an Ultrachic Family Affair

As if the Grand Palais weren't Parisian enough, on Tuesday morning, a section of it was remodeled to resemble the city's streets, complete with the book stalls that line the Seine—a transformation for which, of course, we have Karl Lagerfeld, the mastermind behind fashion's most over-the-top sets, to thank. With Paris Couture Week now officially underway, his latest was to show off Chanel couture's fall 2018 collection, which is exactly what models did as they wandered through Lagerfeld's streets in stiletto booties and sequined eveningwear, with fascinators and sizable coifs of hair looming over the center of their foreheads. The show also happened to be a family affair; joining Tracee Ellis Ross, Penélope Cruz, and Lily Allen—all of whom were outfitted in Chanel—in the front row were Pharrell Williams and his wife, Helen Lasichanh, and, just days after her surprise wedding to the director Samuel Benchetrit, Vanessa Paradis, who brought along her daughter Lily-Rose Depp (and Depp's remarkably high ponytail). No Chanel couture show would be complete without a bride—or, for that matter, Lagerfeld's favorite preteen, Hudson Kroenig—who rounded up the Chanel family by closing out the show with Lagerfeld. Take it all in from up close here.
On the runway at the Chanel Haute Couture runway show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, on Tuesday, July 3, 2018. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Chanel Haute Couture runway show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, on Tuesday, July 3, 2018. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Chanel Haute Couture runway show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, on Tuesday, July 3, 2018. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Chanel Haute Couture runway show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, on Tuesday, July 3, 2018. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Chanel Haute Couture runway show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, on Tuesday, July 3, 2018. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Chanel Haute Couture runway show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, on Tuesday, July 3, 2018. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Chanel Haute Couture runway show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, on Tuesday, July 3, 2018. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Chanel Haute Couture runway show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, on Tuesday, July 3, 2018. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Chanel Haute Couture runway show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, on Tuesday, July 3, 2018. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Chanel Haute Couture runway show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, on Tuesday, July 3, 2018. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Chanel Haute Couture runway show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, on Tuesday, July 3, 2018. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Chanel Haute Couture runway show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, on Tuesday, July 3, 2018. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Chanel Haute Couture runway show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, on Tuesday, July 3, 2018. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Chanel Haute Couture runway show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, on Tuesday, July 3, 2018. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Chanel Haute Couture runway show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, on Tuesday, July 3, 2018. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Chanel Haute Couture runway show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, on Tuesday, July 3, 2018. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Chanel Haute Couture runway show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, on Tuesday, July 3, 2018. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Chanel Haute Couture runway show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, on Tuesday, July 3, 2018. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Chanel Haute Couture runway show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, on Tuesday, July 3, 2018. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Chanel Haute Couture runway show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, on Tuesday, July 3, 2018. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Chanel Haute Couture runway show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, on Tuesday, July 3, 2018. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Chanel Haute Couture runway show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, on Tuesday, July 3, 2018. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.

This season's Chanel couture bride, Hudson Kroenig, and Karl Lagerfeld on the runway at the Chanel Haute Couture runway show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, on Tuesday, July 3, 2018. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.

