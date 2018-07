Every Chanel Haute Couture show closes with a supermodel (or two) in a wedding gown. In the past, this coveted position has been held by '90s supers like Claudia Schiffer, Devon Aoki, and Linda Evangelista. Recently, however, Karl Lagerfeld has made a point to select modern muses like Kendall Jenner and Lily-Rose Depp to close the show. This summer, for fall 2018 , they passed on the honor to the 18-year-old Sudanese-Australian Adut Akech. (Along with Alek Wek , she's one of the rare black models to be given a role in Chanel's marital history, at least so far.) Like the many brides before her, Akech closed the show alongside Lagerfeld, as well as his now frequent runway companion, his preteen muse Hudson Kroenig , who this time brought along his younger bro, Jameson. We'll no doubt be seeing more of them soon, but in the meantime, take a look at more of the models who donned a Chanel wedding gown well before either of them was born, here.