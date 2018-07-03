Karl Lagerfeld and Claudia Schiffer struck a playful pose at the Chanel Couture fall 1991 show.
Photo by Getty Images.
And they had so much fun, they did it again for the Chanel Couture fall 1992 show.
Photo by Getty Images.
Lagerfeld covered his muse with lace at the Chanel Couture fall 1993 show.
Photo by Getty Images.
And let her go scantily clad and solo at the Chanel Couture spring 1993 collection.
Photo by Getty Images.
Schiffer did her best showgirl impression at the Chanel Couture spring 1994 show.
Photo by Getty Images.
Devon Aoki brought a punk twist to the Chanel Couture fall 1999 show in a voluminous cape—and cemented her status as a muse in the process.
Photo by Getty Images.
Aoki returned with a feathery twist for the Chanel Couture spring 2000 show.
Photo by Getty Images.
And again for Chanel Couture fall 2000.
Photo by Getty Images.
Two models are better than one—a lesson Lagerfeld took to heart at the Chanel Couture fall 2001 show.
Photo by Getty Images.
Linda Evangelista provided ample arm candy at the Chanel Couture fall 2003 show.
Photo by Getty Images.
A cape-clad Alek Wek stole the show at the Chanel Couture fall 2004 show.
Photo by Getty Images.
A bouquet of flowers was the perfect accessory at the Chanel Couture fall 2005 show.
Photo by Getty Images.
As ankle boots were at the Chanel Couture spring 2006 show.
Photo by Getty Images.
Irina Lazareanu’s boots were a bit higher at the Chanel Couture fall 2006 show.
Photo by Getty Images.
At the Chanel Couture fall 2007 show, Lagerfeld put head-to-toe lace to the test on a garden path.
Photo by Getty Images.
And challenged Raquel Zimmermann to look chic in a glimmering bonnet.
Photo by Getty Images.
Devon Aoki made a triumphant splash as a pregnant bride at the Chanel Couture spring 2008 show.
Photo by Getty Images.
As Sasha Pivovarova did at the Chanel Couture fall 2008 show in ruffles.
Photo by Getty Images.
Lagerfeld’s muse Baptiste Giabiconi accompanied Lara Stone down the aisle at the Chanel Couture fall 2009 show.
Photo by Getty Images.
And Abbey Lee Kershaw at the Chanel Couture spring 2010 show.
Photo by Getty Images.
Baptiste Giabiconi, the eternal groom, got wild with a lion head at the Chanel Couture fall 2010 show.
Photo by Getty Images.
Lindsey Wixson marched solo at the Chanel Couture fall 2012 show.
Photo by Getty Images.
Erin Wasson knew to credit the Kaiser for her magnificent Chanel Couture fall 2013 gown.
Photo by Getty Images.
Kendall Jenner did, as well. Here she is giving Lagerfeld a kiss at the end of the Chanel Couture fall 2015 show. XOXO
Photo by Getty Images.
Lily-Rose Depp made her Chanel Couture debut in the coveted bridal position, on the arm of Karl Lagerfeld.
Photo by Getty Images.
Luna Bijl walks the runway during the Chanel spring/summer 2018 show with Lagerfeld muse Hudson Kroenig.
Photo by Ambra Vernuccio for W.