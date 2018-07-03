Chanel's Couture Brides Throughout History, From Claudia Schiffer and Linda Evangelista to Kendall Jenner and Lily-Rose Depp

Every Chanel Haute Couture show closes with a supermodel (or two) in a wedding gown. In the past, this coveted position has been held by '90s supers like Claudia Schiffer, Devon Aoki, and Linda Evangelista. Recently, however, Karl Lagerfeld has made a point to select modern muses like Kendall Jenner and Lily-Rose Depp to close the show. This summer, for fall 2018, they passed on the honor to the 18-year-old Sudanese-Australian Adut Akech. (Along with Alek Wek, she's one of the rare black models to be given a role in Chanel's marital history, at least so far.) Like the many brides before her, Akech closed the show alongside Lagerfeld, as well as his now frequent runway companion, his preteen muse Hudson Kroenig, who this time brought along his younger bro, Jameson. We'll no doubt be seeing more of them soon, but in the meantime, take a look at more of the models who donned a Chanel wedding gown well before either of them was born, here.
Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture Bride
1/27

Karl Lagerfeld and Claudia Schiffer struck a playful pose at the Chanel Couture fall 1991 show.

Photo by Getty Images.

2/27

And they had so much fun, they did it again for the Chanel Couture fall 1992 show.

Photo by Getty Images.

3/27

Lagerfeld covered his muse with lace at the Chanel Couture fall 1993 show.

Photo by Getty Images.

4/27

And let her go scantily clad and solo at the Chanel Couture spring 1993 collection.

Photo by Getty Images.

5/27

Schiffer did her best showgirl impression at the Chanel Couture spring 1994 show.

Photo by Getty Images.

6/27

Devon Aoki brought a punk twist to the Chanel Couture fall 1999 show in a voluminous cape—and cemented her status as a muse in the process.

Photo by Getty Images.

7/27

Aoki returned with a feathery twist for the Chanel Couture spring 2000 show.

Photo by Getty Images.

8/27

And again for Chanel Couture fall 2000.

Photo by Getty Images.

9/27

Two models are better than one—a lesson Lagerfeld took to heart at the Chanel Couture fall 2001 show.

Photo by Getty Images.

10/27

Linda Evangelista provided ample arm candy at the Chanel Couture fall 2003 show.

Photo by Getty Images.

11/27

A cape-clad Alek Wek stole the show at the Chanel Couture fall 2004 show.

Photo by Getty Images.

12/27

A bouquet of flowers was the perfect accessory at the Chanel Couture fall 2005 show.

Photo by Getty Images.

13/27

As ankle boots were at the Chanel Couture spring 2006 show.

Photo by Getty Images.

14/27

Irina Lazareanu’s boots were a bit higher at the Chanel Couture fall 2006 show.

Photo by Getty Images.

15/27

At the Chanel Couture fall 2007 show, Lagerfeld put head-to-toe lace to the test on a garden path.

Photo by Getty Images.

16/27

And challenged Raquel Zimmermann to look chic in a glimmering bonnet.

Photo by Getty Images.

17/27

Devon Aoki made a triumphant splash as a pregnant bride at the Chanel Couture spring 2008 show.

Photo by Getty Images.

18/27

As Sasha Pivovarova did at the Chanel Couture fall 2008 show in ruffles.

Photo by Getty Images.

19/27

Lagerfeld’s muse Baptiste Giabiconi accompanied Lara Stone down the aisle at the Chanel Couture fall 2009 show.

Photo by Getty Images.

20/27

And Abbey Lee Kershaw at the Chanel Couture spring 2010 show.

Photo by Getty Images.

21/27

Baptiste Giabiconi, the eternal groom, got wild with a lion head at the Chanel Couture fall 2010 show.

Photo by Getty Images.

22/27

Lindsey Wixson marched solo at the Chanel Couture fall 2012 show.

Photo by Getty Images.

23/27

Erin Wasson knew to credit the Kaiser for her magnificent Chanel Couture fall 2013 gown.

Photo by Getty Images.

24/27

Kendall Jenner did, as well. Here she is giving Lagerfeld a kiss at the end of the Chanel Couture fall 2015 show. XOXO

Photo by Getty Images.

Getty Images
25/27

Lily-Rose Depp made her Chanel Couture debut in the coveted bridal position, on the arm of Karl Lagerfeld.

Photo by Getty Images.

AMBRA VERNUCCIO
26/27

Luna Bijl walks the runway during the Chanel spring/summer 2018 show with Lagerfeld muse Hudson Kroenig.

Photo by Ambra Vernuccio for W.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Images
27/27

Fall 2018's couture show saw 18-year-old Adut Akech join Alek Wek as one of the rare black brides in Chanel's history, as well as join hands with not only Kroenig but also his younger bro, Jameson.

