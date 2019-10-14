See Bold Jewels Become Works of Art

Repossi diamond and black gold choker. Boucheron heliodor and gold ring.
Bulgari emerald, diamond, mother-of-pearl, and platinum necklace.
Cartier diamond, ruby, onyx, amazonite, rubellite, and white gold necklace.
Clockwise from top left: Gucci High Jewelry emerald, diamond, and white gold ring; Hermès diamond, black spinel, and rose gold bracelet; Vhernier diamond and titanium bracelet.
Van Cleef & Arpels sapphire, diamond, white gold, and rose gold ring.
Chanel Fine Jewelry cultured pearl, diamond, and white gold necklace.