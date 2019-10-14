See Bold Jewels Become Works of Art

With a satisfying heft and an exuberant approach to color and form, this season’s most striking jewelry have the power to elevate any look into a work of art. Set into subtly geometric collars and cuffs, emeralds and rubies appear lit from within, while decadent layers of pearls and sapphires feel just the right amount of '80s. Heliodor, an amber-colored stone with a liquid glow, stands out in a sleek minimalist setting. Likewise, modern metals (black gold, red-tinted titanium) set off delicate rows of diamonds. Like Donald Judd's glass and metal boxes, their impact stems from their simplicity. Rendered as test prints in an artist's sunlit studio, these sculptural pieces command careful attention.
Repossi diamond and black gold choker. Boucheron heliodor and gold ring.
Photograph by Marius W. Hansen; Styled by Nora Milch.
1/6

Repossi diamond and black gold choker. Boucheron heliodor and gold ring.

Photograph by Marius W. Hansen; Styled by Nora Milch.
2/6

Bulgari emerald, diamond, mother-of-pearl, and platinum necklace.

Photograph by Marius W. Hansen; Styled by Nora Milch.
3/6

Cartier diamond, ruby, onyx, amazonite, rubellite, and white gold necklace.

Photograph by Marius W. Hansen; Styled by Nora Milch.
4/6

Clockwise from top left: Gucci High Jewelry emerald, diamond, and white gold ring; Hermès diamond, black spinel, and rose gold bracelet; Vhernier diamond and titanium bracelet.

Photograph by Marius W. Hansen; Styled by Nora Milch.
5/6

Van Cleef & Arpels sapphire, diamond, white gold, and rose gold ring.

Photograph by Marius W. Hansen; Styled by Nora Milch. Set Design: Nicolas Mur; Retouching: Janvier; Special Thanks to Studio Wolfgang, Direct Digital.
6/6

Chanel Fine Jewelry cultured pearl, diamond, and white gold necklace.

Keywords