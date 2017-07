Twenty Perfect Denim Skirts To Shop Right Now

When temperatures start to creep up near the triple digits, wearing your favorite pair of jeans isn't exactly an option. Luckily, denim skirts are back in fashion, making it possible to wear denim all year round. Never before have there been such an influx of denim skirt options on and off the runway; whether you like your skirts long, medium, short, or embroidered you can be sure to find your perfect style . Think of this skirt as your summer replacement for your go-to pair of pants: easy to style with your favorite tee and common projects or dress up with a pair of heels. Some stand outs from the denim skirt trend come from brands such as Marni, who elevated the classic A-Line with patches of light and dark denim, and Gucci, who made the skirt their own with floral embroidery. To shop these and more, click through.