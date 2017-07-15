Diane Kruger Is the Queen of the Red Carpet

Style Evolution

There's a reason why Diane Kruger is considered one of the most stylish women in Hollywood: the actress never has a misstep when it comes to pulling out the most fantastic, show-stopping gowns on the red carpet. The German actress entered the scene back in 2004 with her role as Helen of Troy in Troy, and has since been a fashionable staple both on and off the red carpet. With close relationships with designers such as Jason Wu, Prabal Gurung, and Karl Lagerfeld, Kruger is never without a perfectly chic gown for any occasion. Over the years, Kruger has become the Queen of Cannes, gracing the South of France with countless couture gowns, as well as a staple in the front row each fashion season. Here, in honor of her birthday, a look back at some of Kruger's best red carpet moments.
The 63rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Dan MacMedan
1/31

Diane Kruger attends the Golden Globes.

Michel Dufour
2/31

Diane Kruger attends the Inglourious Basterds premiere held at the Palais Des Festivals during the 62nd International Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 2009 in Cannes, France.

Dominique Charriau
3/31

Diane Kruger attends the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS 2009 benefit at the Hotel du Cap during the 62nd Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2009 in Antibes, France.

Sean Gallup
4/31

Diane Kruger attends the Palme d'Or Award Closing Ceremony held at the Palais des Festivals during the 63rd Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 23, 2010 in Cannes, France.

Rabbani and Solimene Photography
5/31

Diane Kruger attends the Costume Institute Gala Benefit to celebrate the opening of the "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity" exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 8, 2010 in New York City.

Jason Merritt
6/31

Diane Kruger during 2007/2008 Chanel Cruise Show Presented by Karl Lagerfeld at Hangar 8 in Santa Monica, California, United States.

Gregg DeGuire
7/31

Diane Kruger during 2007 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted by Graydon Carter - Arrivals at Mortons in West Hollywood, California, United States.

Kevin Mazur
8/31

Diane Kruger attends the "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2011 in New York City.

Dan MacMedan
9/31

Diane Kruger during The 78th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals at Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California, United States.

Steve Granitz
10/31

Diane Kruger arrive at the 82nd Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre on March 7, 2010 in Hollywood, California. on March 7, 2010 in Hollywood, California.

Jason Merritt
11/31

Diane Kruger arrives at the 15th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards held at the Hollywood Palladium on January 15, 2010 in Hollywood, California.

John Shearer
12/31

Diane Kruger arrives at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Sunset Tower on February 26, 2012 in West Hollywood, California.

Steve Granitz
13/31

Diane Kruger attends the 16th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 23, 2010 in Los Angeles, California.

Venturelli
14/31

Diane Kruger attends the Opening Ceremony and "Moonrise Kingdom" Premiere during the 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2012 in Cannes, France.

Venturelli
15/31

Diane Kruger attends the "Amour" Premiere during the 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2012 in Cannes, France.

Venturelli
16/31

Diane Kruger attends the Closing Ceremony & Therese Desqueyroux Premiere during the 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 27, 2012 in Cannes, France.

Venturelli
17/31

CDiane Kruger arrives at 2012 amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS during the 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Hotel Du Cap on May 24, 2012 in Cap D'Antibes, France.

John Sciulli
18/31

Diane Kruger arrives at Lynn Hirschberg celebrates W's It Girls with Lancome and Dom Perignon at A.O.C. on January 11, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

Jason Merritt
19/31

Diane Kruger attends the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 11, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California.

George Pimentel
20/31

Diane Kruger attends "The Sea Of Trees" Premiere during the 68th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2015 in Cannes, France.

Dimitrios Kambouris
21/31

Diane Kruger attends the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City.

Taylor Hill
22/31

Diane Kruger attends the 2015 CFDA Awards at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center on June 1, 2015 in New York City.

Ian Gavan
23/31

Diane Kruger attends the opening ceremony and premiere of 'Everest' during the 72nd Venice Film Festival on September 2, 2015 in Venice, Italy.

David Livingston
24/31

Diane Kruger attends the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter on March 2, 2014 in West Hollywood, California.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto
25/31

Diane Kruger attends a premiere for 'Black Mass' during the 72nd Venice Film Festival on September 4, 2015 in Venice, Italy.

Kevork S. Djansezian
26/31

Diane Kruger attends the LACMA Art + Film Gala honoring Alejandro G. Iñárritu and James Turrell and presented by Gucci at LACMA on November 7, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

Amy Graves
27/31

Diane Kruger attends amfAR's Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles on September 9, 2015 in Hollywood, California.

JB Lacroix
28/31

Diane Kruger attends The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globe Party, presented with FIJI Water, Grey Goose Vodka, Lindt Chocolate, and Moroccan Oil at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Dia Dipasupil
29/31

NEDiane Kruger attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

Andreas Rentz
30/31

Diane Kruger arrives at the amfAR Gala Cannes 2017 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2017 in Cap d'Antibes, France.

Gisela Schober
31/31

