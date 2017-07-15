Diane Kruger Is the Queen of the Red Carpet

Diane Kruger attends the Golden Globes.
Diane Kruger attends the Inglourious Basterds premiere held at the Palais Des Festivals during the 62nd International Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 2009 in Cannes, France.
Diane Kruger attends the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS 2009 benefit at the Hotel du Cap during the 62nd Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2009 in Antibes, France.
Diane Kruger attends the Palme d'Or Award Closing Ceremony held at the Palais des Festivals during the 63rd Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 23, 2010 in Cannes, France.
Diane Kruger attends the Costume Institute Gala Benefit to celebrate the opening of the "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity" exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 8, 2010 in New York City.
Diane Kruger during 2007/2008 Chanel Cruise Show Presented by Karl Lagerfeld at Hangar 8 in Santa Monica, California, United States.
Diane Kruger during 2007 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted by Graydon Carter - Arrivals at Mortons in West Hollywood, California, United States.
Diane Kruger attends the "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2011 in New York City.
Diane Kruger during The 78th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals at Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California, United States.
Diane Kruger arrive at the 82nd Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre on March 7, 2010 in Hollywood, California. on March 7, 2010 in Hollywood, California.
Diane Kruger arrives at the 15th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards held at the Hollywood Palladium on January 15, 2010 in Hollywood, California.
Diane Kruger arrives at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Sunset Tower on February 26, 2012 in West Hollywood, California.
Diane Kruger attends the 16th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 23, 2010 in Los Angeles, California.
Diane Kruger attends the Opening Ceremony and "Moonrise Kingdom" Premiere during the 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2012 in Cannes, France.
Diane Kruger attends the "Amour" Premiere during the 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2012 in Cannes, France.
Diane Kruger attends the Closing Ceremony & Therese Desqueyroux Premiere during the 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 27, 2012 in Cannes, France.
CDiane Kruger arrives at 2012 amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS during the 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Hotel Du Cap on May 24, 2012 in Cap D'Antibes, France.
Diane Kruger arrives at Lynn Hirschberg celebrates W's It Girls with Lancome and Dom Perignon at A.O.C. on January 11, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.
Diane Kruger attends the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 11, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California.
Diane Kruger attends "The Sea Of Trees" Premiere during the 68th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2015 in Cannes, France.
Diane Kruger attends the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City.
Diane Kruger attends the 2015 CFDA Awards at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center on June 1, 2015 in New York City.
Diane Kruger attends the opening ceremony and premiere of 'Everest' during the 72nd Venice Film Festival on September 2, 2015 in Venice, Italy.
Diane Kruger attends the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter on March 2, 2014 in West Hollywood, California.
Diane Kruger attends a premiere for 'Black Mass' during the 72nd Venice Film Festival on September 4, 2015 in Venice, Italy.
Diane Kruger attends the LACMA Art + Film Gala honoring Alejandro G. Iñárritu and James Turrell and presented by Gucci at LACMA on November 7, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
Diane Kruger attends amfAR's Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles on September 9, 2015 in Hollywood, California.
Diane Kruger attends The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globe Party, presented with FIJI Water, Grey Goose Vodka, Lindt Chocolate, and Moroccan Oil at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
NEDiane Kruger attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Diane Kruger arrives at the amfAR Gala Cannes 2017 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2017 in Cap d'Antibes, France.