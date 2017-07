Diane Kruger Is the Queen of the Red Carpet

There's a reason why Diane Kruger is considered one of the most stylish women in Hollywood: the actress never has a misstep when it comes to pulling out the most fantastic, show-stopping gowns on the red carpet. The German actress entered the scene back in 2004 with her role as Helen of Troy in Troy, and has since been a fashionable staple both on and off the red carpet. With close relationships with designers such as Jason Wu , Prabal Gurung, and Karl Lagerfeld, Kruger is never without a perfectly chic gown for any occasion. Over the years, Kruger has become the Queen of Cannes, gracing the South of France with countless couture gowns, as well as a staple in the front row each fashion season. Here, in honor of her birthday, a look back at some of Kruger's best red carpet moments.