Cruise 2019

Pouring Rain, Dancing Horses, and Female Rodeo Riders: Go Inside the Dior Cruise 2019 Show, Which Truly Had It All

Who better to host a summer day in France than Dior? While the whole of America was rushing to get out the door early for the long weekend, Dior hosted a leisurely, and very chic, day that took guests like Paris Jackson, Billie Lourd, Anya Taylor-Joy, and more, into the heart of the country. First up, a lunch at Les Jardins du Pont Neuf along the Seine river in Paris, from which guests where transported 30 miles out of the city to the Domaine de Chantilly, the former property of Henri d’Orléans, Duke of Aumale, son of the last King of France, Louis-Philippe, which also houses the second largest art collection France, after the Louvre. It's a locale also known for it's long history of equestrians, which was well documented in the show itself, which featured dancing horses and a troupe of female rodeo riders that the house flew in from Mexico. Of course, there was plenty of fashion to ogle over, as well. Here, go inside the Dior Cruise 2019 show.
Backstage at the Dior Cruise 2019 Runway show at the Grandes Écuries of the Domaine de Chantilly on Friday, May 25th. Photo by Jason Lloyd-Evans for W Magazine.
1/18

Backstage at the Dior Cruise 2019 Runway show at the Grandes Écuries of the Domaine de Chantilly on Friday, May 25th. Photo by Jason Lloyd-Evans for W Magazine.

2/18

Backstage at the Dior Cruise 2019 Runway show at the Grandes Écuries of the Domaine de Chantilly on Friday, May 25th. Photo by Jason Lloyd-Evans for W Magazine.

3/18

Backstage at the Dior Cruise 2019 Runway show at the Grandes Écuries of the Domaine de Chantilly on Friday, May 25th. Photo by Jason Lloyd-Evans for W Magazine.

4/18

Backstage at the Dior Cruise 2019 Runway show at the Grandes Écuries of the Domaine de Chantilly on Friday, May 25th. Photo by Jason Lloyd-Evans for W Magazine.

5/18

Backstage at the Dior Cruise 2019 Runway show at the Grandes Écuries of the Domaine de Chantilly on Friday, May 25th. Photo by Jason Lloyd-Evans for W Magazine.

6/18

Backstage at the Dior Cruise 2019 Runway show at the Grandes Écuries of the Domaine de Chantilly on Friday, May 25th. Photo by Jason Lloyd-Evans for W Magazine.

7/18

Backstage at the Dior Cruise 2019 Runway show at the Grandes Écuries of the Domaine de Chantilly on Friday, May 25th. Photo by Jason Lloyd-Evans for W Magazine.

8/18

Backstage at the Dior Cruise 2019 Runway show at the Grandes Écuries of the Domaine de Chantilly on Friday, May 25th. Photo by Jason Lloyd-Evans for W Magazine.

9/18

Backstage at the Dior Cruise 2019 Runway show at the Grandes Écuries of the Domaine de Chantilly on Friday, May 25th. Photo by Jason Lloyd-Evans for W Magazine.

10/18

Backstage at the Dior Cruise 2019 Runway show at the Grandes Écuries of the Domaine de Chantilly on Friday, May 25th. Photo by Jason Lloyd-Evans for W Magazine.

11/18

Backstage at the Dior Cruise 2019 Runway show at the Grandes Écuries of the Domaine de Chantilly on Friday, May 25th. Photo by Jason Lloyd-Evans for W Magazine.

12/18

Backstage at the Dior Cruise 2019 Runway show at the Grandes Écuries of the Domaine de Chantilly on Friday, May 25th. Photo by Jason Lloyd-Evans for W Magazine.

13/18

Backstage at the Dior Cruise 2019 Runway show at the Grandes Écuries of the Domaine de Chantilly on Friday, May 25th. Photo by Jason Lloyd-Evans for W Magazine.

14/18

Backstage at the Dior Cruise 2019 Runway show at the Grandes Écuries of the Domaine de Chantilly on Friday, May 25th. Photo by Jason Lloyd-Evans for W Magazine.

15/18

Backstage at the Dior Cruise 2019 Runway show at the Grandes Écuries of the Domaine de Chantilly on Friday, May 25th. Photo by Jason Lloyd-Evans for W Magazine.

16/18

Backstage at the Dior Cruise 2019 Runway show at the Grandes Écuries of the Domaine de Chantilly on Friday, May 25th. Photo by Jason Lloyd-Evans for W Magazine.

17/18

Backstage at the Dior Cruise 2019 Runway show at the Grandes Écuries of the Domaine de Chantilly on Friday, May 25th. Photo by Jason Lloyd-Evans for W Magazine.

18/18

Backstage at the Dior Cruise 2019 Runway show at the Grandes Écuries of the Domaine de Chantilly on Friday, May 25th. Photo by Jason Lloyd-Evans for W Magazine.

Keywords

Cruise 2019Dior