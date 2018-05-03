Resort 2019

Bella and Gigi Hadid Hit the High Seas For Chanel’s Resort 2019 show

How do you top a woodland forest in the middle of Paris, complete with dried leaves and garden benches, as Chanel did for its Fall 2018 collection? You erect a full-sized cruise-ship named La Pausa after Coco Chanel’s villa in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France, mais oui. And so, Karl Lagerfeld set to the high seas for Chanel's Resort 2019 show in Paris on Thursday. The grand spectacle took place at the city's Grand Palais (read: not actually on water, though we'd never put that past Lagerfeld) and was something of a continuation of last December's similarly nautical-themed Métiers d’Art collection. This time around, Lagerfeld enlisted some of his favorite modern-day supermodels, including Gigi and Bella Hadid, Stella Maxwell, and Adut Akech, to wear his latest collection, while A-listers like Kirsten Stewart and Lily-Rose Depp took it all in from the front row. Here, a look at the over-the-top feat from the house of Chanel.
At the Chanel Cruise 2018 runway show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on Thursday, May 3rd, 2018. Photo by Molly SJ Lowe for W Magazine.
At the Chanel Cruise 2018 runway show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on Thursday, May 3rd, 2018. Photo by Molly SJ Lowe for W Magazine.

Margot Robbie at the Chanel Cruise 2018 runway show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on Thursday, May 3rd, 2018. Photo by Molly SJ Lowe for W Magazine.

Lily Rose Depp at the Chanel Cruise 2018 runway show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on Thursday, May 3rd, 2018. Photo by Molly SJ Lowe for W Magazine.

Kristen Stewart at the Chanel Cruise 2018 runway show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on Thursday, May 3rd, 2018. Photo by Molly SJ Lowe for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Chanel Cruise 2018 runway show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on Thursday, May 3rd, 2018. Photo by Molly SJ Lowe for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Chanel Cruise 2018 runway show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on Thursday, May 3rd, 2018. Photo by Molly SJ Lowe for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Chanel Cruise 2018 runway show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on Thursday, May 3rd, 2018. Photo by Molly SJ Lowe for W Magazine.

Gigi Hadid on the runway at the Chanel Cruise 2018 runway show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on Thursday, May 3rd, 2018. Photo by Molly SJ Lowe for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Chanel Cruise 2018 runway show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on Thursday, May 3rd, 2018. Photo by Molly SJ Lowe for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Chanel Cruise 2018 runway show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on Thursday, May 3rd, 2018. Photo by Molly SJ Lowe for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Chanel Cruise 2018 runway show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on Thursday, May 3rd, 2018. Photo by Molly SJ Lowe for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Chanel Cruise 2018 runway show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on Thursday, May 3rd, 2018. Photo by Molly SJ Lowe for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Chanel Cruise 2018 runway show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on Thursday, May 3rd, 2018. Photo by Molly SJ Lowe for W Magazine.

Bella Hadid on the runway at the Chanel Cruise 2018 runway show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on Thursday, May 3rd, 2018. Photo by Molly SJ Lowe for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Chanel Cruise 2018 runway show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on Thursday, May 3rd, 2018. Photo by Molly SJ Lowe for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Chanel Cruise 2018 runway show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on Thursday, May 3rd, 2018. Photo by Molly SJ Lowe for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Chanel Cruise 2018 runway show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on Thursday, May 3rd, 2018. Photo by Molly SJ Lowe for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Chanel Cruise 2018 runway show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on Thursday, May 3rd, 2018. Photo by Molly SJ Lowe for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Chanel Cruise 2018 runway show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on Thursday, May 3rd, 2018. Photo by Molly SJ Lowe for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Chanel Cruise 2018 runway show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on Thursday, May 3rd, 2018. Photo by Molly SJ Lowe for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Chanel Cruise 2018 runway show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on Thursday, May 3rd, 2018. Photo by Molly SJ Lowe for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Chanel Cruise 2018 runway show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on Thursday, May 3rd, 2018. Photo by Molly SJ Lowe for W Magazine.

ChanelBella HadidGigi Hadid