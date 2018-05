It's no coincidence that the theme for the 2009 Costume Institute Gala was "The Model as Muse: Embodying Fashion." Since the gala's early years, models have been a major part of the annual event. In the '80s and '90s, the supers, including Kate Moss , Iman, Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, and Amber Valletta, arrived on the arms of fashion's biggest designers, dressed in various iterations of the oh-so-popular slip dress. More recently, the Insta-girls have taken over the carpet, including Gigi and Bella Hadid, both of whom made their Met Gala debut in 2015 for the China: Through the Looking Glass, wearing Diane von Furstenberg and Topshop, respectively. For 27 of the world's biggest models at their first Met Gala , click through.