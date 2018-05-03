Amber Valletta attends the Metropolitan Museum Of Art Costume Institute Gala Celebrating The Exhibition "Rock Style" in 1999.
Karen Elson at the Metropolitan Museum Of Art Costume Institute Gala Celebrating The Exhibition "Rock Style" in 1999.
Miranda Kerr attends "The Model as Muse: Embodying Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2009.
Linda Evangelista and Kyle MacLachlan attend the Met Gala.
Jamie Bochert attends the Costume Institute Gala Benefit to celebrate the opening of the "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity" exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 3, 2010.
Karlie Kloss attends the Costume Institute Gala Benefit to celebrate the opening of the "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity" exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 8, 2010.
Coco Rocha and Anja Rubik attend the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala "Superheroes: Fashion And Fantasy" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2008.
Joan Smalls attends the "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2011.
Jourdan Dunn and Cara Delevingne attends the "Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2012.
Kate Upton attends the "Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2012.
Shalom Harlow and guest attend the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala Exhibition of "Haute Couture" on December 4, 1995.
Kate Moss, Calvin Klein and Christy Turlington attend Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Exhibition on December 4, 1995
Gigi Hadid attends "China: Through the Looking Glass", the 2015 Costume Institute Gala.
Bella Hadid attends "China: Through the Looking Glass", the 2015 Costume Institute Gala
Carolyn Murphy attends Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Exhibition Gianni Versace on December 8, 1997.
Hailey Baldwin attends the 'China: Through The Looking Glass' Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015.
Taylor Hill attends the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016.
Adriana Lima attends the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014.
Gemma Ward, Jack McCollough, Victoria Traina and Lazaro Hernandez attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Spring 2005 Benefit Gala celebrating the exhibition "Chanel."
Agyness Deyn and Henry Holland attend The Costume Institute Gala in honor at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2007.
Cindy Crawford attends The Model As Muse at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2009.
Calvin Klein and Iman at the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in December 1981.
Stella Maxwell arrives for the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City.
Ashley Graham arrives at "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum on May 1, 2017 in New York City.