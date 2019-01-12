Jerry Schatzberg, Catherine, 1960, featuring an outtake from Schatzberg's shoot for the March 1960 issue of Vogue. On view in the exhibition "The Dior Collection" at Proud Central in London from February 7 to April 7, 2019.
Norman Parkinson, Marc Bohan on a shoot for Vogue, 1974, featuring the then creative director of Dior in the courtyard outside of his apartment. On view in the exhibition "The Dior Collection" at Proud Central in London from February 7 to April 7, 2019.
Bert Stern, Looking Over Shoulder, 1962, featuring Marilyn Monroe in a backless Christian Dior Haute Couture dress at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles. On view in the exhibition "The Dior Collection" at Proud Central in London from February 7 to April 7, 2019.
Norman Parkinson, Travel in Style, 1949, featuring the Parkinson's wife, the model Wenda Parkinson, in Paris wearing a Christian Dior hussar-style velvet-and-wool tailleur and black-fox muff. On view in the exhibition "The Dior Collection" at Proud Central in London from February 7 to April 7, 2019.
Jerry Schatzberg, Anna Karina, 1960, photographed in Paris. On view in the exhibition "The Dior Collection" at Proud Central in London from February 7 to April 7, 2019.
Mark Shaw, Dior Gown with Fur Hat, 1954, featuring the model Eugenie Pompon wearing the "Clorinde" Haute Couture dress in Paris for Life magazine. On view in the exhibition "The Dior Collection" at Proud Central in London from February 7 to April 7, 2019.
Norman Parkinson, All That Glitters, featuring Jean Shrimpton in a Dior dress for the November 1963 issue of Queen magazine. On view in the exhibition "The Dior Collection" at Proud Central in London from February 7 to April 7, 2019.
Mark Shaw, Elizabeth Taylor in Yellow with Ivy, Side 1, 1961, featuring the actress in a spring/summer 1961 Dior Haute Couture dress for Life magazine, just hours before she won an Oscar for her lead role in Butterfield 8. On view in the exhibition "The Dior Collection" at Proud Central in London from February 7 to April 7, 2019.