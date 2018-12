Big Blonde Hair Is Not Just For Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton, Queen of Country, is also a queen of style and sass. She performed her hit single "Dumb Blonde," a hilarious and subversive track about being judged for her appearance all the way back in 1966, and she's kept that same energy with her ever since. From her bedazzled jackets to her big blonde bouffant, Parton's looks have inspired her fans to find an aesthetic and stick with it. No matter what that look may be, commitment is paramount. The iconic singer-songwriter is known for her razor-sharp quips and turns of phrase as much as she's known for her truly individual sense of fashion. As the film Dumplin ', which features all-new music from the Tennessee country star, premieres on Netflix, take a look at some photographs straight from the pages of W and find inspiration for putting your own spin on style.