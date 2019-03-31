What It Looks Like When a Sex Doll Joins a Family

Elena Dorfman, **, 200. from the series "Still Lovers." Featured in the exhibition "Surrogate. A Love Ideal,"on view at the Fondazione Prada in Milan through July 2019.
Elena Dorfman, CJ 3, 2002. from the series "Still Lovers." Featured in the exhibition "Surrogate. A Love Ideal,"on view at the Fondazione Prada in Milan through July 2019.
Elena Dorfman, Ginger Brook 4, 2001. from the series "Still Lovers." Featured in the exhibition "Surrogate. A Love Ideal,"on view at the Fondazione Prada in Milan through July 2019.
Elena Dorfman, CJ & Taffy 5, 2002. from the series "Still Lovers." Featured in the exhibition "Surrogate. A Love Ideal,"on view at the Fondazione Prada in Milan through July 2019.
Elena Dorfman, **, 200. from the series "Still Lovers." Featured in the exhibition "Surrogate. A Love Ideal,"on view at the Fondazione Prada in Milan through July 2019.
Elena Dorfman, Sidore 4, 2001. from the series "Still Lovers." Featured in the exhibition "Surrogate. A Love Ideal,"on view at the Fondazione Prada in Milan through July 2019.
"A doll owner holds his doll, Azra, in his arms as he takes her over the threshold in a mock wedding ceremony." Elena Dorfman, **, 200. from the series "Still Lovers." Featured in the exhibition "Surrogate. A Love Ideal,"on view at the Fondazione Prada in Milan through July 2019.
Elena Dorfman, **, 200. from the series "Still Lovers." Featured in the exhibition "Surrogate. A Love Ideal,"on view at the Fondazione Prada in Milan through July 2019.
Elena Dorfman, **, 200. from the series "Still Lovers." Featured in the exhibition "Surrogate. A Love Ideal,"on view at the Fondazione Prada in Milan through July 2019.
Elena Dorfman, Lily 1, 2004. from the series "Still Lovers." Featured in the exhibition "Surrogate. A Love Ideal,"on view at the Fondazione Prada in Milan through July 2019.