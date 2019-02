See Elizabeth Taylor's Style Evolution Through the Years, In All Her Classic Hollywood Glory

Though actress Elizabeth Taylor started out as a child star in films like Lassie Comes Home, National Velvet, and Little Women throughout the 1940s, it wasn't until the 1950s that she ascended to true Hollywood royalty. Her purportedly violet eyes and porcelain features transfixed audiences in films like A Place in the Sun, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and Butterfield 8. She was married eight times, to seven men (she married Richard Burton twice). She won two Oscars and was nominated for three more, eventually nabbing the Academy Awards' humanitarian prize as well. As her on-screen career waned, she had a second act as an AIDS activist, befriending Elton John and Michael Jackson in the process. And throughout it all, she showed off her decadent, globe-trotting style— she has become perhaps just as well known for her extravagant jewelry box as the film roles that brought her acclaim. (Many of her biggest statements, of course, being gifts exchanged with ex-husband Burton, who once said, “I introduced her to beer and she introduced me to Bulgari.”) She paired high-wattage jewels with brightly colored chiffon and an array of fur coats, swaddling herself in white fur any chance she got. See a few of her best archival style moments, here.