Elle Fanning Has a Bold, Grown-Up Wardrobe to Match Her New Role in The Beguiled

Over the past few months, Fanning has developed her own style aesthetic — this Valentino Couture gown is ethereal, yet with quirky details like a body chain. It's a definite style statement from a girl who's making her name working with Nicolas Winding Refn on a movie about models.

Elle Fanning at the amfAR Gala in Cannes, France, May 2016. Photo by Kevin Tachman/amfAR/WireImage.