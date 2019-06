Emily Ratajkowski Is Returning To the Big Screen

It's been over a year since Emily Ratajkowski last appeared in movie theaters with a supporting role in Amy Schumer's I Feel Pretty, but the music video star turned supermodel turned swimwear entrepreneur is finally returning to a big screen near you. This week, Ratajkowski attended a special screening for her new film Lying & Stealing, co-starring Theo James, which will hit theaters on July 12th. For the occasion, Ratajkowski selected a slinky white Narciso Rodriguez gown from the designer's spring 2020 collection. Also this week, Alexa Chung celebrated her new collaboration with Barbour in London, and Alice & Olivia feted pride with the help of Sofia Richie. Here, a look inside the best parties of the week.