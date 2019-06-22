Party People

Emily Ratajkowski Is Returning To the Big Screen

It's been over a year since Emily Ratajkowski last appeared in movie theaters with a supporting role in Amy Schumer's I Feel Pretty, but the music video star turned supermodel turned swimwear entrepreneur is finally returning to a big screen near you. This week, Ratajkowski attended a special screening for her new film Lying & Stealing, co-starring Theo James, which will hit theaters on July 12th. For the occasion, Ratajkowski selected a slinky white Narciso Rodriguez gown from the designer's spring 2020 collection. Also this week, Alexa Chung celebrated her new collaboration with Barbour in London, and Alice & Olivia feted pride with the help of Sofia Richie. Here, a look inside the best parties of the week.
Vertical Entertainment&#39;s New York Special Screening of &quot;Lying and Stealing&quot; - Arrivals
Emily Ratajkowski attends Vertical Entertainment's New York Special Screening of "Lying and Stealing".

Theo James and Emily Ratajkowski attend Vertical Entertainment's New York Special Screening of "Lying and Stealing".

Kate Hudson attends the Bulgari High Jewelry Cinemagia Event in Capri, Italy.

Alicia Vikander, Uma Thurman, and Eva Green attend the Bulgari High Jewelry Cinemagia Event in Capri, Italy.

Lucky Blue Smith attends the opening of Persol's first flagship store in Europe during Milan Fashion Week Men’s.

Tessa Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild attend the Edie Parker Flower launch party in New York, New York.

Lady Bunny attends the alice + olivia Summer Kickoff celebrating World Pride in New York, New York.

Sofia Richie attends the alice + olivia Summer Kickoff celebrating World Pride in New York, New York.

Veronika Heilbrunner attends Bergdorf Goodman and Bottega Veneta Celebrate the Pre-Fall 2019 Collection and an Exclusive Presentation of the Fall 2019 Collection in New York, New York.

Erin Wasson and Noot Seear attend Willow Smith's performance at The Surf Lodge in Montauk, New York.

Irina Shayk attends the opening of the David Yurman x Fondazione GERONIMO sculpture in New York, New York.

Maggie Gyllenhaal attends the third annual Maison St-Germain in New York, New York.

Willow Smith performs at The Surf Lodge in Montauk, New York.

Mario Cornejo attends Maria Cornejo, Laura McQuade, President and CEO of PPNYC, and the Women of NoHo host an evening in support of Planned Parenthood of NYC.

Alexa Chung attends the Barbour by ALEXACHUNG launch celebration in London, England.

