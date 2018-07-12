Emmys 2018

Emmy Nominations 2018: See Laura Dern, Millie Bobby Brown, and More Nominated Actors In the Pages of W

Emmy season is officially upon us. Before the 70th annual Emmy Awards ceremony bows in September, hosted by Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost and Michael Che, the Television Academy has revealed their list of nominations for best performances of the year with The Handmaid's Tale's Samira Wiley and The Blacklist's Ryan Eggold unveiling the nominees on Thursday morning. We might be biased, but from Laura Dern in The Tale to Sarah Paulson in American Horror Story: Cult, the competition this year is looking particularly impressive—and, of course, very stylish. Here, some of our favorite 2018 Emmy-nominated performers as seen in the pages of W.
Tiffany Haddish nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series. Photograph by Ethan James Green for W Magazine, Volume III.
Photograph by Ethan James Green; Styled by Sara Moonves
1/20

Tiffany Haddish nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series. Photograph by Ethan James Green for W Magazine, Volume III.

ALASDAIR MCLELLAN
2/20

Claire Foy nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Photograph by Alasdair McLellan for W Magazine, August 2017.

ALASDAIR MCLELLAN
3/20

Keri Russell nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Photograph by Alasdair McLellan for W Magazine, August 2017.

ALASDAIR MCLELLAN
4/20

Millie Bobby Brown nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Photograph by Alasdair McLellan for W Magazine, August 2017.

MONA KUHN
5/20

Thandie Newton nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Photograph by Mona Kuhn for W Magazine, August 2016.

WALKER TIM
6/20

Bill Hader nominated for Oustanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. Photograph by Tim Walker for W Magazine, February 2015.

JUERGEN TELLER
7/20

Allison Janney nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Photograph by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, 2018.

8/20

James Corden nominated for Outstanding Variety Talk Series. Photograph by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine, October 2017.

9/20

Vanessa Kirby nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in Drama Series. Photograph by Lara Coulson for W Magazine, December/January 2016.

Ogden Eric
10/20

Amy Sedaris nominated for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series. Photograph by Eric Ogden for W Magazine, June 2006.

WALKER TIM
11/20

Benedict Cumberbatch nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in Limited Series or Movie. Photograph by Tim Walker for W Magazine, February 2015.

Sorrenti Mario
12/20

Antonio Banderas nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie. Photograph by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine, February 2012.

Jansson Mikael
13/20

Jessica Biel nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie. Photograph by Mikael Jansson for W Magazine, April 2012.

SORRENTI MARIO
14/20

Tracee Ellis Ross nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Photograph by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine, October 2017.

15/20

Darren Criss nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie. Photograph by Michael Beckert for W Magazine, January 2018.

Teller Juergen
16/20

Laura Dern nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Photograph by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, September 2007.

17/20

Samira Wiley nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in Drama Series. Photograph by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine, April 2017.

MONA KUHN
18/20

Sarah Paulson nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series. Photograph by Mona Kuhn for W magazine, August 2016.

19/20

Elisabeth Moss nominated for Outstanding Actress in Drama Series. Photograph by Victoria Stevens for W Magazine, April 2017.

Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott
20/20

Penelope Cruz nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series. Photograph by Mert and Marcus for W Magazine, August 2008.

