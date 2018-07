Emmy season is officially upon us. Before the 70th annual Emmy Awards ceremony bows in September, hosted by Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost and Michael Che, the Television Academy has revealed their list of nominations for best performances of the year with The Handmaid's Tale 's Samira Wiley and The Blacklist's Ryan Eggold unveiling the nominees on Thursday morning. We might be biased, but from Laura Dern in The Tale to Sarah Paulson in American Horror Story: Cult, the competition this year is looking particularly impressive—and, of course, very stylish. Here, some of our favorite 2018 Emmy-nominated performers as seen in the pages of W.