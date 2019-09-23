Emmys 2019: See How Christina Applegate Got Ready For the Red Carpet

"Adir Abergel touching up Christina’s Hairline line with Dafi Straihtenng Brush." –Lindsay Flores
"Lindsay Flores stacking up Niwaka rings on Christina’s Hand." –Lindsay Flores
"Collier Strong paints his magic." –Lindsay Flores
"Never a dull moment. Last minute alternations." –Lindsay Flores
"Christina’s been here all night waiting for us." –Lindsay Flores
"Sending off our gorgeous girl." –Lindsay Flores
"Team Vera Wang Arrives." –Lindsay Flores
"Team Christina’s prom photo before The Emmys." –Lindsay Flores