Emmys 2019

Emmys 2019: See How Christina Applegate Got Ready For the Red Carpet

Over her lengthy career that spans over three decades at this point, Christina Applegate has been nominated five Primetime Emmy Awards. The most recent came this year, for her heartbreaking (and often hilarious) role on Netflix's Dead To Me. To celebrate the latest nomination, Applegate teamed with longtime stylist Lindsay Flores to create the perfect red carpet look: a dreamy custom Vera Wang gown. "“This dress felt like a modern take on timeless romantic with a bit of edge,” Flores said.“Christina is Iconic, feminine and edgy, which i felt was represented with this dress." Here, Flores, along with hairstylist Adir Abergel, give you an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how it all came together.
&quot;Adir Abergel touching up Christina’s Hairline line with Dafi Straihtenng Brush.&quot; –Lindsay Flores
Courtesy of Lindsay Flores
1/8

"Adir Abergel touching up Christina’s Hairline line with Dafi Straihtenng Brush." –Lindsay Flores

Courtesy of Lindsay Flores
2/8

"Lindsay Flores stacking up Niwaka rings on Christina’s Hand." –Lindsay Flores

Courtesy of Lindsay Flores
3/8

"Collier Strong paints his magic." –Lindsay Flores

Courtesy of Lindsay Flores
4/8

"Never a dull moment. Last minute alternations." –Lindsay Flores

Courtesy of Lindsay Flores
5/8

"Christina’s been here all night waiting for us." –Lindsay Flores

Courtesy of Lindsay Flores
6/8

"Sending off our gorgeous girl." –Lindsay Flores

Courtesy of Lindsay Flores
7/8

"Team Vera Wang Arrives." –Lindsay Flores

Courtesy of Lindsay Flores
8/8

"Team Christina’s prom photo before The Emmys." –Lindsay Flores

Keywords

EmmysChristina Applegate