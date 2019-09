Emmys 2019: See How Christina Applegate Got Ready For the Red Carpet

Over her lengthy career that spans over three decades at this point, Christina Applegate has been nominated five Primetime Emmy Awards . The most recent came this year, for her heartbreaking (and often hilarious) role on Netflix's Dead To Me. To celebrate the latest nomination, Applegate teamed with longtime stylist Lindsay Flores to create the perfect red carpet look: a dreamy custom Vera Wang gown. "“This dress felt like a modern take on timeless romantic with a bit of edge,” Flores said.“Christina is Iconic, feminine and edgy, which i felt was represented with this dress." Here, Flores, along with hairstylist Adir Abergel, give you an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how it all came together.