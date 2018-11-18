Eye Candy

An Illustrated (and Very Disturbing) Guide to Contemporary American Culture

Andy Warhol's work is suddenly all over New York, thanks in large part to a massive new retrospective at the Whitney Museum, and with it comes another wave of declarations that the artist is in fact now more relevant than ever (thanks in large part to America's reality TV star-turned-president). Neither fact has not been lost on the artist Eric Yahnker. His new exhibition "Factory Reset" is both a nod to Warhol's celebrity haven, and a clarion call to reset American culture, whose current state is—at least "through the cracked lens of a 40-something, Jewish, West Coast progressive artist and political satirist"—what Yahnker describes as "mind-bending surreality come to life." His works, on view at The Hole in New York through December 23, are even more meme-like and uncomfortable than usual, thanks in large part to their titles. His portrait of Ivanka Trump catching up on Fyodor Dostoevsky's Crime and Punishment—more specifically the CliffNotes version—is titled "Foreign Objects," while his baby-faced take on Mark Zuckerberg, topped off with a blond helmet of hair, has been christened "Zump." Take a closer look at each pop culture puzzle, featuring Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and a Jeff Koons balloon dog, here.
A painting by Eric Yahnker.
Arturo Sanchez
1/14

Eric Yahnker, Foreign Concepts, 2018. Pastel on sand paper. Featured in the exhibition "Factory Reset," on view at The Hole in New York through December 23, 2018.

Arturo Sanchez
2/14

Eric Yahnker, Makaveli of Freedom, 2018. Pastel on sand paper. Featured in the exhibition "Factory Reset," on view at The Hole in New York through December 23, 2018.

Arturo Sanchez
3/14

Eric Yahnker, Kompromat n' Chill, 2018. Pastel on sand paper. Featured in the exhibition "Factory Reset," on view at The Hole in New York through December 23, 2018.

Arturo Sanchez
4/14

Eric Yahnker, Koons Hunt, 2018. Pastel on sand paper. Featured in the exhibition "Factory Reset," on view at The Hole in New York through December 23, 2018.

Arturo Sanchez
5/14

Eric Yahnker, Friends & Amigos, 2018. Pastel on sand paper. Featured in the exhibition "Factory Reset," on view at The Hole in New York through December 23, 2018.

Arturo Sanchez
6/14

Eric Yahnker, Factory Reset, 2018. Pastel on sand paper. Featured in the exhibition "Factory Reset," on view at The Hole in New York through December 23, 2018.

Arturo Sanchez
7/14

Eric Yahnker, Study for a Future Study, 2018. Pastel on sand paper. Featured in the exhibition "Factory Reset," on view at The Hole in New York through December 23, 2018.

Arturo Sanchez
8/14

Eric Yahnker, Foxtronaut, 2018. Pastel on sand paper. Featured in the exhibition "Factory Reset," on view at The Hole in New York through December 23, 2018.

Arturo Sanchez
9/14

Eric Yahnker, Christine of Arc, 2018. Pastel on sand paper. Featured in the exhibition "Factory Reset," on view at The Hole in New York through December 23, 2018.

Arturo Sanchez
10/14

Eric Yahnker, Zump, 2018. Pastel on sand paper. Featured in the exhibition "Factory Reset," on view at The Hole in New York through December 23, 2018.

Arturo Sanchez
11/14

Eric Yahnker, Infinity, 2018. Pastel on sand paper. Featured in the exhibition "Factory Reset," on view at The Hole in New York through December 23, 2018.

Arturo Sanchez
12/14

Eric Yahnker, Blue Collars, 2018. Pastel on sand paper. Featured in the exhibition "Factory Reset," on view at The Hole in New York through December 23, 2018.

Arturo Sanchez
13/14

Eric Yahnker, Spidermen, 2018. Pastel on sand paper. Featured in the exhibition "Factory Reset," on view at The Hole in New York through December 23, 2018.

Arturo Sanchez
14/14

Eric Yahnker, Shut Up & Dribble You Must Not, 2018. Pastel on sand paper. Featured in the exhibition "Factory Reset," on view at The Hole in New York through December 23, 2018.

