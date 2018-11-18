Eric Yahnker, Foreign Concepts, 2018. Pastel on sand paper. Featured in the exhibition "Factory Reset," on view at The Hole in New York through December 23, 2018.
Eric Yahnker, Makaveli of Freedom, 2018. Pastel on sand paper.
Eric Yahnker, Kompromat n' Chill, 2018. Pastel on sand paper.
Eric Yahnker, Koons Hunt, 2018. Pastel on sand paper.
Eric Yahnker, Friends & Amigos, 2018. Pastel on sand paper.
Eric Yahnker, Factory Reset, 2018. Pastel on sand paper.
Eric Yahnker, Study for a Future Study, 2018. Pastel on sand paper.
Eric Yahnker, Foxtronaut, 2018. Pastel on sand paper.
Eric Yahnker, Christine of Arc, 2018. Pastel on sand paper.
Eric Yahnker, Zump, 2018. Pastel on sand paper.
Eric Yahnker, Infinity, 2018. Pastel on sand paper.
Eric Yahnker, Blue Collars, 2018. Pastel on sand paper.
Eric Yahnker, Spidermen, 2018. Pastel on sand paper.
Eric Yahnker, Shut Up & Dribble You Must Not, 2018. Pastel on sand paper.