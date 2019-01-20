Charlotte Rampling photographed by Eva Sereny, pictured with her Cadillac in the early '90s. Featured in Through Her Lens by Eva Sereny, published by ACC Art Books.
Mia Farrow, photographed by Eva Sereny during the filming of the 1974 adaptation of The Great Gatsby in the early '70s. Featured in Through Her Lens by Eva Sereny, published by ACC Art Books.
Mia Farrow and Robert Redford photographed by Eva Sereny in Rhode Island, during the filming of the 1974 adaptation of The Great Gatsby in the early '70s. Featured in Through Her Lens by Eva Sereny, published by ACC Art Books.
Meryl Streep photographed by Eva Sereny in her apartment for the cover of Paris Match, shortly after she won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in the 1982 film Sophie's Choice, in `1983. Featured in Through Her Lens by Eva Sereny, published by ACC Art Books.
Bianca Jagger photographed by Eva Sereny, wearing Zandra Rhodes at her house in Cheyne Walk for a fashion shoot in the Sunday Times magazine in the late '70s. Featured in Through Her Lens by Eva Sereny, published by ACC Art Books.
Romy Schneider photographed by Eva Sereny for a promotional shot of the 1972 film The Assassination of Trotsky in the early '70s. Featured in Through Her Lens by Eva Sereny, published by ACC Art Books.
Clint Eastwood photographed Eva Sereny, standing on the site in Carmel, California, where he would later build a house and become mayor, in the early '70s. Featured in Through Her Lens by Eva Sereny, published by ACC Art Books.
Sigourney Weaver photographed by Eva Sereny inside the Centre Pompidou for a promotional shot of the 1979 film Alien in the late '70s. Featured in Through Her Lens by Eva Sereny, published by ACC Art Books.
François Truffaut and Jacqueline Bisset photographed by Eva Sereny during the filming of the 1973 film Day for Night in the early '70s. Featured in Through Her Lens by Eva Sereny, published by ACC Art Books.
Simone De Beauvoir photographed by Eva Sereny for the Sunday Times magazine, playing draughts inside of her home in Paris, in 1974. Featured in Through Her Lens by Eva Sereny, published by ACC Art Books.
Anaïs Nin photographed by Eva Sereny, after the photographer showed a "PR friend" her portraits of Nin's friend, Henry Miller. Featured in Through Her Lens by Eva Sereny, published by ACC Art Books.
Liza Minnelli photographed by Eva Sereny while on set during the filming of A Matter of Time in Rome, Italy, 1976. Featured in Through Her Lens by Eva Sereny, published by ACC Art Books.
Liv Ullmann photographed by Eva Sereny on the set of the 1974 film The Abdication in the early '70s. Featured in Through Her Lens by Eva Sereny, published by ACC Art Books.
Robert Redford photographed by Eva Sereny while on the set of the 1973 film The Great Gatsby in the early '70s. Featured in Through Her Lens by Eva Sereny, published by ACC Art Books.
Kate Capshaw, Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, and Harrison Ford photographed by Eva Sereny on the set of Spielberg's 1984 film Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom in 1984. Featured in Through Her Lens by Eva Sereny, published by ACC Art Books.
Raquel Welch photographed by Eva Sereny during a stay in Cannes in the late 1980s. Featured in Through Her Lens by Eva Sereny, published by ACC Art Books.