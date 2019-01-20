Eye Candy

A Look Back at Meryl Streep and Mia Farrow's Ultra-Glamorous 1970s and '80s Through the Lens of Eva Sereny

It was mere practicality that led the self-taught photographer Eva Sereny to her career: midway through her thirties, following a car accident involving her husband that had her expecting the worst, she decided it was time for her to make the precautionary move of finding some work. Yet even after her husband recovered, Sereny kept at it—rather unsurprisingly so, seeing as she had enough initiative to kick off things off by hopping on a plane to London, where she strolled into the office of the Sunday Times and implored its staff to take a look at her photos. Decades later, you can see them for yourself in Through Her Lens, a new book published by ACC Art Books, though it isn't her early snapshots of children in her then home of Italy playing sports. Instead, it's a compilation of Sereny's photos capturing the cinema and celebrities of the '70s and '80s, including actresses like Jacqueline Bisset and Charlotte Rampling who, to get an idea of just how successful Sereny soon became, wrote the book's introduction. Naturally, then, Sereny had enough material to tell the backstories behind her portraits, from catching a fraught moment between Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton two years before their divorce to taking Henry Miller's photo atop of his toilet, near which he'd hung his collection of paintings. Over the years, Sereny photographed quite a few industries' leading men, but it's the women who appear in her retrospective that really stand out—Audrey Hepburn, Simone de Beauvoir, Jane Fonda, and Meryl Streep among them. See their portraits, plus scenes from the set of films like The Great Gatsby, featuring Robert Redford and Mia Farrow, here.
Charlotte Rampling.
Eva Sereny
1/16

Charlotte Rampling photographed by Eva Sereny, pictured with her Cadillac in the early '90s. Featured in Through Her Lens by Eva Sereny, published by ACC Art Books.

Eva Sereny
2/16

Mia Farrow, photographed by Eva Sereny during the filming of the 1974 adaptation of The Great Gatsby in the early '70s. Featured in Through Her Lens by Eva Sereny, published by ACC Art Books.

Eva Sereny
3/16

Mia Farrow and Robert Redford photographed by Eva Sereny in Rhode Island, during the filming of the 1974 adaptation of The Great Gatsby in the early '70s. Featured in Through Her Lens by Eva Sereny, published by ACC Art Books.

Eva Sereny
4/16

Meryl Streep photographed by Eva Sereny in her apartment for the cover of Paris Match, shortly after she won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in the 1982 film Sophie's Choice, in `1983. Featured in Through Her Lens by Eva Sereny, published by ACC Art Books.

Eva Sereny
5/16

Bianca Jagger photographed by Eva Sereny, wearing Zandra Rhodes at her house in Cheyne Walk for a fashion shoot in the Sunday Times magazine in the late '70s. Featured in Through Her Lens by Eva Sereny, published by ACC Art Books.

Eva Sereny
6/16

Romy Schneider photographed by Eva Sereny for a promotional shot of the 1972 film The Assassination of Trotsky in the early '70s. Featured in Through Her Lens by Eva Sereny, published by ACC Art Books.

Eva Sereny
7/16

Clint Eastwood photographed Eva Sereny, standing on the site in Carmel, California, where he would later build a house and become mayor, in the early '70s. Featured in Through Her Lens by Eva Sereny, published by ACC Art Books.

Eva Sereny
8/16

Sigourney Weaver photographed by Eva Sereny inside the Centre Pompidou for a promotional shot of the 1979 film Alien in the late '70s. Featured in Through Her Lens by Eva Sereny, published by ACC Art Books.

Eva Sereny
9/16

François Truffaut and Jacqueline Bisset photographed by Eva Sereny during the filming of the 1973 film Day for Night in the early '70s. Featured in Through Her Lens by Eva Sereny, published by ACC Art Books.

Eva Sereny
10/16

Simone De Beauvoir photographed by Eva Sereny for the Sunday Times magazine, playing draughts inside of her home in Paris, in 1974. Featured in Through Her Lens by Eva Sereny, published by ACC Art Books.

Eva Sereny
11/16

Anaïs Nin photographed by Eva Sereny, after the photographer showed a "PR friend" her portraits of Nin's friend, Henry Miller. Featured in Through Her Lens by Eva Sereny, published by ACC Art Books.

Eva Sereny
12/16

Liza Minnelli photographed by Eva Sereny while on set during the filming of A Matter of Time in Rome, Italy, 1976. Featured in Through Her Lens by Eva Sereny, published by ACC Art Books.

Eva Sereny
13/16

Liv Ullmann photographed by Eva Sereny on the set of the 1974 film The Abdication in the early '70s. Featured in Through Her Lens by Eva Sereny, published by ACC Art Books.

Eva Sereny
14/16

Robert Redford photographed by Eva Sereny while on the set of the 1973 film The Great Gatsby in the early '70s. Featured in Through Her Lens by Eva Sereny, published by ACC Art Books.

Eva Sereny
15/16

Kate Capshaw, Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, and Harrison Ford photographed by Eva Sereny on the set of Spielberg's 1984 film Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom in 1984. Featured in Through Her Lens by Eva Sereny, published by ACC Art Books.

Eva Sereny
16/16

Raquel Welch photographed by Eva Sereny during a stay in Cannes in the late 1980s. Featured in Through Her Lens by Eva Sereny, published by ACC Art Books.

