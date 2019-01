It was mere practicality that led the self-taught photographer Eva Sereny to her career: midway through her thirties, following a car accident involving her husband that had her expecting the worst, she decided it was time for her to make the precautionary move of finding some work. Yet even after her husband recovered, Sereny kept at it—rather unsurprisingly so, seeing as she had enough initiative to kick off things off by hopping on a plane to London, where she strolled into the office of the Sunday Times and implored its staff to take a look at her photos. Decades later, you can see them for yourself in Through Her Lens , a new book published by ACC Art Books, though it isn't her early snapshots of children in her then home of Italy playing sports. Instead, it's a compilation of Sereny's photos capturing the cinema and celebrities of the '70s and '80s, including actresses like Jacqueline Bisset and Charlotte Rampling who, to get an idea of just how successful Sereny soon became, wrote the book's introduction. Naturally, then, Sereny had enough material to tell the backstories behind her portraits, from catching a fraught moment between Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton two years before their divorce to taking Henry Miller's photo atop of his toilet, near which he'd hung his collection of paintings. Over the years, Sereny photographed quite a few industries' leading men, but it's the women who appear in her retrospective that really stand out—Audrey Hepburn, Simone de Beauvoir, Jane Fonda, and Meryl Streep among them. See their portraits, plus scenes from the set of films like The Great Gatsby, featuring Robert Redford and Mia Farrow, here.