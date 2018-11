The Best Fall Jackets are Warm and Fuzzy

Still looking for that perfect fall coat? Allow W's archives to be of service. Fall’s boldest outerwear is all about texture, from colorful faux furs to hairy loafers—hey, your feet need protection too. Shearling remains one of the most popular options, while the more bold may opt for cotton candy pink fluff, a la Sienna Miller . When the wind gets too much, why not grab an olive green stole or neon orange topper to beat the cold? This season, anything goes. Here, get in the mood.