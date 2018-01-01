19 Faux Fur Coats to Add to Your Winter Outerwear Rotation

Last season at London Fashion Week, activists that came out in large numbers and protested fashion shows that included animal fur started a much-needed dialogue among the fashion industry with its choice of textiles. You can also thank global warming, the melting ice caps, and bleaching coral reefs for the fashion world finally questioning whether or not it's products are hurting this earth. Thankfully, there are more than enough chic, faux options to keep you warm all season long. Making environmentally conscious fashion choices can be rewarding, smart, chic, and money saving—all at the same time. So, what are you waiting for? Here are some incredibly chic faux fur coats that will still keep you warm.
Bring Pantone’s Color of the Year in your life. Fenty Puma by Rihanna hooded oversized pastel purple jacket, featuring zip-front O-ring pull, side slip pocket, and hood coverts to shawl collar with “F” logo, $500, [bergdorfgoodman.com](http://www.bergdorfgoodman.com/Fenty-Puma-by-Rihanna-Faux-Fur-Zip-Front-Hooded-Oversized- Jacket/prod132590022/p.prod?ecid=BGCS__GooglePLA&utm_medium=CSE&utm_source=BGCS__Go oglePLA&utm_campaign=FentyPumaByRihanna)”

This faux mink looks better than the real thing. Nili Lotan garbo brown faux mink fur cropped coat with oversized collar, featuring hook and eye closure, $1,300, (nililotan.com)[ http://www.nililotan.com/348w313-garbo-faux-fur-coat- gold.html?gclid=CjwKCAiAjuPRBRBxEiwAeQ2QPiQsda5nI3qFSgprzf-eCwm2aqM8pn54gJvQc_rS_vZhJ5x9qdTXRhoC_tgQAvD_BwE]

For your sassy holiday party look. Staud jullette vintage inspired two-tone faux fur coat, featuring hook and eye closure, $630, (staud.clothing)[ https://staud.clothing/collections/outerwear/products/juliette-coat-1?variant=52423044107]

Like Cruella de Vil, except no dalmations were hurt in the making of this jacket. Shrimps alba black and white Dalmatian faux fur coat, $529, (shrimps.co.uk)[ https://shrimps.co.uk/shop/alba-coat/]”

You can never have enough Millenial pink in your closet. Miu Miu dusty pink faux fur jacket, $1,757, (farfetch.com)[https://www.farfetch.com/shopping/women/miu-miu-faux-fur-jacket-item-12270546.aspx?storeid=9475&from=search&rnkdmnly=1]”

Sultry fuchsia to match your wine. Dries van Noten rimbald fuchsia faux fur coat, featuring notch lapels and open front, $1,560, (barneys.com)[ https://www.net-a- porter.com/us/en/product/932415?cm_mmc=LinkshareUS--25ZRSXYPVYg--Custom-_-LinkBuilder&siteID=25ZRSXYPVYg- G2NwvIi6X_Vivpxd5PZ_8A&Who+What+Wear=Who+What+Wear]

Classic cheetah print jackets will never go out of style. AlexaChung 60s inspired leopard-print faux fur cropped jacket, featuring concealed snap closure and lined in quilted red satin, $357, (net-a- porter.com)[https://www.net-a-porter.com/us/en/product/932415?cm_mmc=LinkshareUS--25ZRSXYPVYg--Custom-_-LinkBuilder&siteID=25ZRSXYPVYg- G2NwvIi6X_Vivpxd5PZ_8A&Who+What+Wear=Who+What+Wear]

This looks so cozy, you might be tempted to wear while binge watching Netflix shows. Stella McCartney midnight blue faux fur coat, featuring notched lapels, a straight hem, and concealed fastening, $1,227, (farfetch.com)[ https://www.farfetch.com/shopping/women/stella-mccartney-faux-fur-coat-item-12325108.aspx?storeid=9755&from=search]”

For when you are feeling like a real life Femme Fatale. Marco de Vincenzo multicolor patterned faux fur coat, $1,192, (farfetch.com)[https://www.farfetch.com/shopping/women/marco-de-vincenzo-patterned-faux-fur-coat--item-12412206.aspx?storeid=10207&from=search]”

A hip version of the classic cheetah print jacket. MSGM leopard faux fur long coat, featuring a round neck and front hook closure, $432, (saksfifthavenue.com)[https://www.saksfifthavenue.com/main/ProductDetail.jsp?FOLDER%3C%3Efolder_id=2534374306418048&PRODUCT%3C%3Eprd_id=845524447137159&R=400954 031875&P_name=MSGM&Ntt=MSGM&N=306418048&bmUID=m1Kh7x4]

Raf Simons made this transparent covered coat a must-have. Calvin Klein 205W39NYC plastic-covered faux fur oversized trench coat, featuring clear plastic outer shell and side slip pockets, $1,598, bergdorfgoodman.com)[http://www.bergdorfgoodman.com/CALVIN-KLEIN-205W39NYC-Plastic-Covered-Faux-Fur-Trench-]”

Too cute in a two-tone. Dondup 70s inspired chevron shape faux fur jacket, featuring front zip fastening, $250, (dondup.com)[https://www.dondup.com/us_en/woman/featured/faux-fur-jackets/faux-fur-jacket.html]

Channel your inner Margot Tennenbaum. A.F. Vandervorst double breasted faux fur fox coat, $1,510, (afvandervorst.be)[https://afvandevorst.be/collections/coats/products/172-man-005?variant=322993651718]”

Add this dusty light grey coat to the top of your wishlist. Maison Margiela mohair car coat with hidden front closure and rounded collar, $1,098, (maisonmargiela.com)[https://www.maisonmargiela.com/us/maison-margiela/mid-length-jacket_cod41747149bk.html#dept=ctsndjckts]”

Who needs to plan outfits when you can just throw this on top of anything? Twin-set contrast multicolored furry coat, $380, (farfetch.com)[https://www.farfetch.com/shopping/women/twin-set-contrast-furry-coat-item-12303422.aspx?storeid=9206&rtype=certona&rpos=1]

Floral faux fur coats are an opportunity to add some pattern to a basic look. Michael Michael Kors floral faux fur jacquard jacket, featuring hook-and-eye fastening, $166, (michaelkors.com)[ https://www.michaelkors.com/floral-faux-fur-jacquard-jacket/_/R-US_MU72HR1722]

When Drake said “ice blue mink”, I think he meant faux-mink. Diane von Furstenberg blue faux fur jacket, featuring concealed snap front and shawl collar, $358, (saksfifthavenue.com)[https://www.saksfifthavenue.com/main/ProductDetail.jsp?PRODUCT%3C%3Eprd_id=845524447124954&site_refer=CSE_GGLPRADS001&gclid=CjwKCAiAjuPRBRBxE iwAeQ2QPmSkUuOPYtcD-ShRrtRamRzEKygodBIsM1Qsaz6SUfY7DhyQz4Z36xoCVHIQAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds]”

Power clash patterns to catch some eyes. Armani Jeans multicolored faux fur coat, $357, (farfetch.com)[https://www.farfetch.com/shopping/women/armani-jeans-faux-fur-coat-item-12413918.aspx?storeid=9053&from=search&rnkdmnly=1]

Who said yellow can’t be worn year round? Faith Connexion midi yellow faux fur coat, $1,760, (farfetch.com)[https://www.farfetch.com/shopping/women/faith-connexion-faux-fur-midi-coat-item-12343507.aspx?storeid=9329&from=search&rnkdmnly=1]”

