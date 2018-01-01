19 Faux Fur Coats to Add to Your Winter Outerwear Rotation

Bring Pantone’s Color of the Year in your life. Fenty Puma by Rihanna hooded oversized pastel purple jacket, featuring zip-front O-ring pull, side slip pocket, and hood coverts to shawl collar with “F” logo, $500, [bergdorfgoodman.com](http://www.bergdorfgoodman.com/Fenty-Puma-by-Rihanna-Faux-Fur-Zip-Front-Hooded-Oversized- Jacket/prod132590022/p.prod?ecid=BGCS__GooglePLA&utm_medium=CSE&utm_source=BGCS__Go oglePLA&utm_campaign=FentyPumaByRihanna)”
This faux mink looks better than the real thing. Nili Lotan garbo brown faux mink fur cropped coat with oversized collar, featuring hook and eye closure, $1,300, (nililotan.com)[ http://www.nililotan.com/348w313-garbo-faux-fur-coat- gold.html?gclid=CjwKCAiAjuPRBRBxEiwAeQ2QPiQsda5nI3qFSgprzf-eCwm2aqM8pn54gJvQc_rS_vZhJ5x9qdTXRhoC_tgQAvD_BwE]
For your sassy holiday party look. Staud jullette vintage inspired two-tone faux fur coat, featuring hook and eye closure, $630, (staud.clothing)[ https://staud.clothing/collections/outerwear/products/juliette-coat-1?variant=52423044107]
Like Cruella de Vil, except no dalmations were hurt in the making of this jacket. Shrimps alba black and white Dalmatian faux fur coat, $529, (shrimps.co.uk)[ https://shrimps.co.uk/shop/alba-coat/]”
You can never have enough Millenial pink in your closet. Miu Miu dusty pink faux fur jacket, $1,757, (farfetch.com)[https://www.farfetch.com/shopping/women/miu-miu-faux-fur-jacket-item-12270546.aspx?storeid=9475&from=search&rnkdmnly=1]”
Sultry fuchsia to match your wine. Dries van Noten rimbald fuchsia faux fur coat, featuring notch lapels and open front, $1,560, (barneys.com)[ https://www.net-a- porter.com/us/en/product/932415?cm_mmc=LinkshareUS--25ZRSXYPVYg--Custom-_-LinkBuilder&siteID=25ZRSXYPVYg- G2NwvIi6X_Vivpxd5PZ_8A&Who+What+Wear=Who+What+Wear]
Classic cheetah print jackets will never go out of style. AlexaChung 60s inspired leopard-print faux fur cropped jacket, featuring concealed snap closure and lined in quilted red satin, $357, (net-a- porter.com)[https://www.net-a-porter.com/us/en/product/932415?cm_mmc=LinkshareUS--25ZRSXYPVYg--Custom-_-LinkBuilder&siteID=25ZRSXYPVYg- G2NwvIi6X_Vivpxd5PZ_8A&Who+What+Wear=Who+What+Wear]
This looks so cozy, you might be tempted to wear while binge watching Netflix shows. Stella McCartney midnight blue faux fur coat, featuring notched lapels, a straight hem, and concealed fastening, $1,227, (farfetch.com)[ https://www.farfetch.com/shopping/women/stella-mccartney-faux-fur-coat-item-12325108.aspx?storeid=9755&from=search]”
For when you are feeling like a real life Femme Fatale. Marco de Vincenzo multicolor patterned faux fur coat, $1,192, (farfetch.com)[https://www.farfetch.com/shopping/women/marco-de-vincenzo-patterned-faux-fur-coat--item-12412206.aspx?storeid=10207&from=search]”
A hip version of the classic cheetah print jacket. MSGM leopard faux fur long coat, featuring a round neck and front hook closure, $432, (saksfifthavenue.com)[https://www.saksfifthavenue.com/main/ProductDetail.jsp?FOLDER%3C%3Efolder_id=2534374306418048&PRODUCT%3C%3Eprd_id=845524447137159&R=400954 031875&P_name=MSGM&Ntt=MSGM&N=306418048&bmUID=m1Kh7x4]
Raf Simons made this transparent covered coat a must-have. Calvin Klein 205W39NYC plastic-covered faux fur oversized trench coat, featuring clear plastic outer shell and side slip pockets, $1,598, bergdorfgoodman.com)[http://www.bergdorfgoodman.com/CALVIN-KLEIN-205W39NYC-Plastic-Covered-Faux-Fur-Trench-]”
Too cute in a two-tone. Dondup 70s inspired chevron shape faux fur jacket, featuring front zip fastening, $250, (dondup.com)[https://www.dondup.com/us_en/woman/featured/faux-fur-jackets/faux-fur-jacket.html]
Channel your inner Margot Tennenbaum. A.F. Vandervorst double breasted faux fur fox coat, $1,510, (afvandervorst.be)[https://afvandevorst.be/collections/coats/products/172-man-005?variant=322993651718]”
Add this dusty light grey coat to the top of your wishlist. Maison Margiela mohair car coat with hidden front closure and rounded collar, $1,098, (maisonmargiela.com)[https://www.maisonmargiela.com/us/maison-margiela/mid-length-jacket_cod41747149bk.html#dept=ctsndjckts]”
Who needs to plan outfits when you can just throw this on top of anything? Twin-set contrast multicolored furry coat, $380, (farfetch.com)[https://www.farfetch.com/shopping/women/twin-set-contrast-furry-coat-item-12303422.aspx?storeid=9206&rtype=certona&rpos=1]
Floral faux fur coats are an opportunity to add some pattern to a basic look. Michael Michael Kors floral faux fur jacquard jacket, featuring hook-and-eye fastening, $166, (michaelkors.com)[ https://www.michaelkors.com/floral-faux-fur-jacquard-jacket/_/R-US_MU72HR1722]
When Drake said “ice blue mink”, I think he meant faux-mink. Diane von Furstenberg blue faux fur jacket, featuring concealed snap front and shawl collar, $358, (saksfifthavenue.com)[https://www.saksfifthavenue.com/main/ProductDetail.jsp?PRODUCT%3C%3Eprd_id=845524447124954&site_refer=CSE_GGLPRADS001&gclid=CjwKCAiAjuPRBRBxE iwAeQ2QPmSkUuOPYtcD-ShRrtRamRzEKygodBIsM1Qsaz6SUfY7DhyQz4Z36xoCVHIQAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds]”
Power clash patterns to catch some eyes. Armani Jeans multicolored faux fur coat, $357, (farfetch.com)[https://www.farfetch.com/shopping/women/armani-jeans-faux-fur-coat-item-12413918.aspx?storeid=9053&from=search&rnkdmnly=1]
Who said yellow can’t be worn year round? Faith Connexion midi yellow faux fur coat, $1,760, (farfetch.com)[https://www.farfetch.com/shopping/women/faith-connexion-faux-fur-midi-coat-item-12343507.aspx?storeid=9329&from=search&rnkdmnly=1]”