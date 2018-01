19 Faux Fur Coats to Add to Your Winter Outerwear Rotation

Last season at London Fashion Week , activists that came out in large numbers and protested fashion shows that included animal fur started a much-needed dialogue among the fashion industry with its choice of textiles. You can also thank global warming, the melting ice caps, and bleaching coral reefs for the fashion world finally questioning whether or not it's products are hurting this earth. Thankfully, there are more than enough chic, faux options to keep you warm all season long. Making environmentally conscious fashion choices can be rewarding, smart, chic, and money saving—all at the same time. So, what are you waiting for? Here are some incredibly chic faux fur coats that will still keep you warm.