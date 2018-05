Meet the Boys in Uniforms of Fleet Week

Ahoy, sailors. It's that blessed time of year again for New Yorkers: Fleet Week , when the Coast Guard, Navy, and Marines descend upon the city in regiments of cute uniforms over the Memorial Day weekend. Certainly, there are a lot of big boats and ornate military vessels floating on the Hudson River to gawk at, but the real eye candy is in the streets . Here, we caught up with the intrepid boys of Fleet Week as they descended upon the isle of Manhattan. To a man, they were undeniably shipshape.