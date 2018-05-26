Meet the Boys in Uniforms of Fleet Week

Ahoy, sailors. It's that blessed time of year again for New Yorkers: Fleet Week, when the Coast Guard, Navy, and Marines descend upon the city in regiments of cute uniforms over the Memorial Day weekend. Certainly, there are a lot of big boats and ornate military vessels floating on the Hudson River to gawk at, but the real eye candy is in the streets. Here, we caught up with the intrepid boys of Fleet Week as they descended upon the isle of Manhattan. To a man, they were undeniably shipshape.
Boys of Fleet Week on the USS Arlington at Pier 90 in New York City on Thursday, May 24th, 2018. Photograph by Lea Winkler for W Magazine.
Lea Winkler
Boys of Fleet Week in Times Square, New York City on Thursday, May 24th, 2018. Photograph by Lea Winkler for W Magazine.

Boys of Fleet Week in Times Square, New York City on Thursday, May 24th, 2018. Photograph by Lea Winkler for W Magazine.

Boys of Fleet Week at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in Redhook, Brooklyn on Thursday, May 24th, 2018. Photograph by Lea Winkler for W Magazine.

Boys of Fleet Week on the USS Mitscher (DDG-57) in Redhook, Brooklyn on Thursday, May 24th, 2018. Photograph by Lea Winkler for W Magazine.

Boys of Fleet Week on the USS Mitscher (DDG-57) in Redhook, Brooklyn on Thursday, May 24th, 2018. Photograph by Lea Winkler for W Magazine.

Boys of Fleet Week on the USS Mitscher (DDG-57) in Redhook, Brooklyn on Thursday, May 24th, 2018. Photograph by Lea Winkler for W Magazine.

Boys of Fleet Week on the USS Mitscher (DDG-57) in Redhook, Brooklyn on Thursday, May 24th, 2018. Photograph by Lea Winkler for W Magazine.

Boys of Fleet Week in Times Square, New York City on Thursday, May 24th, 2018. Photograph by Lea Winkler for W Magazine.

Keywords

Fleet WeekStreet Style