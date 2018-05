For a New Crop of Designers, Fashion—Like Life—Is All About Fluidity

If fashion is, as they say, a reflection of our culture, then today’s generation of designers is perfectly in tune with the changing times. Charles Jeffrey Mowalola Ogunlesi , and Martine Rose are among a new guard of talent that has scrapped the archaic notion of creating clothes geared specifically towards people’s age, race, or sex. Rather, these designers prefer to make fashion that is all about fluidity and inclusiveness. Whether wild and exuberant or refined and tailored, the remarkable work of these six designers appeals to a wide spectrum of people, as evident in their eclectic crews and muses portrayed in these pictures. “I’ve always seen clothes as clothes, beyond gender,” says Rose, who, after more than a decade of designing for her London-based label, is only now getting her due. Clearly, the world needed some time to catch up with her.