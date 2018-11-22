Eye Candy

Feast Your Eyes Upon This High-Art Food Photography

No matter how much care you put into artfully arranging your plate, or even decking out the dining room table in hundreds of roses, à la Kendall and Kylie Jenner, the aftermath of a Thanksgiving feast is going to be messy. Of course, there's a whole host of artists and photographers who preceded the Kardashians in the realm of artful food arrangements, as the Foam Fotografiemuseum in Amsterdam will showcase next month in its upcoming exhibition "Feast for the Eyes—The Story of Food in Photography." Served up by the heavyweights of food photography, the feast ranges from fashion editorials to photojournalism, with Andy Warhol, Weegee, Guy Bourdin, Nan Goldin, Ed Ruscha, and Cindy Sherman all contributing courses. Indulge yourself with a look at Joseph Maida's "#queer" donuts; Russell Lee's snapshots from Pie Town, New Mexico; and Vik Muniz's peanut butter and jelly version of Warhol's Mona Lisa, here.
A woman wearing lemons.
© Ouka Leele
1/9

Ouka Leele, Peluquería, 1979. Featured in the exhibition "Feast for the Eyes – The Story of Food in Photography," on view at Foam in Amsterdam from December 2018 to March 2019.

© Ed Ruscha, courtesy of the artist and Gagosian Gallery
2/9

Ed Ruscha, Spam (Cut in Two), 1961. Featured in the exhibition "Feast for the Eyes – The Story of Food in Photography," on view at Foam in Amsterdam from December 2018 to March 2019.

© Joseph Maida
3/9

Joseph Maida, #fishy #donut #divers #thingsarequeer, 2015. Featured in the exhibition "Feast for the Eyes – The Story of Food in Photography," on view at Foam in Amsterdam from December 2018 to March 2019.

© Vik Muniz, VAGA New York. Courtesy of Sikkema Jenkins Co.
4/9

Vik Muniz, Double Mona Lisa After Warhol, Peanut Butter and Jelly, 1999. Featured in the exhibition "Feast for the Eyes – The Story of Food in Photography," on view at Foam in Amsterdam from December 2018 to March 2019.

© Russell Lee
5/9

Russell Lee, The Faro Caudill Family Eating Dinner in Their Dugout, Pie Town, New Mexico, 1940. Featured in the exhibition "Feast for the Eyes – The Story of Food in Photography," on view at Foam in Amsterdam from December 2018 to March 2019.

© Weegee / International Center of Photography, courtesy of Ira and Suzanna Richer
6/9

Weegee, Phillip J. Stazzone is on WPA and Enjoys His Favorite Food as He's Heard That the Army Doesn't Go in Very Strong for Serving Spaghetti, 1940. Featured in the exhibition "Feast for the Eyes – The Story of Food in Photography," on view at Foam in Amsterdam from December 2018 to March 2019.

© Lorenzo Vitturi
7/9

Lorenzo Vitturi, Photo-sculpture Pink #1 from the Dalston Anatomy series, 2013. Featured in the exhibition "Feast for the Eyes – The Story of Food in Photography," on view at Foam in Amsterdam from December 2018 to March 2019.

© Daniel Gordon
8/9

Daniel Gordon, Clementines, 2011. Featured in the exhibition "Feast for the Eyes – The Story of Food in Photography," on view at Foam in Amsterdam from December 2018 to March 2019.

© Martin Parr / Magnum Photos
9/9

Martin Parr, Untitled (Hot Dog Stand), New Brighton, England, 1983-5. Featured in the exhibition "Feast for the Eyes – The Story of Food in Photography," on view at Foam in Amsterdam from December 2018 to March 2019.

Keywords

FoodPhotographyEye Candy