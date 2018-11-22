Feast Your Eyes Upon This High-Art Food Photography

Ouka Leele, Peluquería, 1979. Featured in the exhibition "Feast for the Eyes – The Story of Food in Photography," on view at Foam in Amsterdam from December 2018 to March 2019.
Ed Ruscha, Spam (Cut in Two), 1961.
Joseph Maida, #fishy #donut #divers #thingsarequeer, 2015.
Vik Muniz, Double Mona Lisa After Warhol, Peanut Butter and Jelly, 1999.
Russell Lee, The Faro Caudill Family Eating Dinner in Their Dugout, Pie Town, New Mexico, 1940.
Weegee, Phillip J. Stazzone is on WPA and Enjoys His Favorite Food as He's Heard That the Army Doesn't Go in Very Strong for Serving Spaghetti, 1940.
Lorenzo Vitturi, Photo-sculpture Pink #1 from the Dalston Anatomy series, 2013.
Daniel Gordon, Clementines, 2011.
Martin Parr, Untitled (Hot Dog Stand), New Brighton, England, 1983-5.