Feast Your Eyes Upon This High-Art Food Photography

No matter how much care you put into artfully arranging your plate, or even decking out the dining room table in hundreds of roses, à la Kendall and Kylie Jenner , the aftermath of a Thanksgiving feast is going to be messy. Of course, there's a whole host of artists and photographers who preceded the Kardashians in the realm of artful food arrangements, as the Foam Fotografiemuseum in Amsterdam will showcase next month in its upcoming exhibition "Feast for the Eyes—The Story of Food in Photography." Served up by the heavyweights of food photography, the feast ranges from fashion editorials to photojournalism, with Andy Warhol, Weegee, Guy Bourdin, Nan Goldin, Ed Ruscha, and Cindy Sherman all contributing courses. Indulge yourself with a look at Joseph Maida's "#queer" donuts; Russell Lee's snapshots from Pie Town, New Mexico; and Vik Muniz's peanut butter and jelly version of Warhol's Mona Lisa, here.