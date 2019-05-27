The Most Spectacular Hotel Pools to Visit Around the World

There are few places on earth where you can watch a volcano-dotted sunset alongside a pool other than Tierra Atacama Hotel and Spa.
The crown jewel of Positano isn't the beach; it's the seaside pool at Le Sirenuse.
As the birthplace of the bikini, few pools stack up to the two at Paris' Hotel Molitor.
Somehow, the infinity pool at Belmond Hotel Caruso in Ravello, Italy manages to showcase the Amalfi Coast, the Medieval town's terraced hills, and the mountains all at once.
Some people may come to Le Méridien Bora Bora for the sea turtle sanctuary but the pool, which faces Mount Otemanu, is worth the trip alone.
The beaches at Helena Bay Lodge are second to none, but the swimming pool right off the coastline is as photo-worthy.
The only thing more iconic than Lake Como is Grand Hotel Tremezzo's pool, which sits at the edge of it.
There's few better sunset spots in Bali than at the top of The Mulia's artful pool.
There are pools and then there are the kinds of pools that look like paintings, which is exactly what you'll find at Amanyara.
One of the best beach views in Seychelles can be had from the pool of the Banyan Tree Seychelles.
As a hotel, La Mamounia embodies the elegance of Moroccan decor—and one of the best examples is at the pool.
It may be surprising that a pool along the narrow Venice canals exists, but it it in fact does at The Gritti Palace.
The contrast in landscapes at Al Bustan Palace's pool is something you need to see up close: not only do you get views of the Sea of Oman, you're also privy to the backdrop of the jagged Al Hajar Mountains.
One argument to go to Jackson Hole during the warmer months: this view of the Rockies from Amangani's pool.
Known as one of the most beautiful villages in France, you'd be hard-pressed to find a more beautiful pool in Gordes than the one at La Bastide de Gordes.
Indoor pools don't get nearly enough credit as outdoor ones, but the one at The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai is an exception: the many photos of it flooding Instagram is testament to that.
Perhaps the most iconic pool in Thailand, the pool at Amanpuri looks more like a painting than something you'd jump into, thanks to the coconut palms that surround it on and the Andaman Sea it overlooks.
As if the dual backdrop of the beach and the mountains aren't enticing enough, the pool at Monte-Carlo Beach Club is Olympic-sized.
What's better than one infinity pool? Three overlapping ones at Amankila with panoramic views of the rural east coast of Bali and the island of Nusa Penida.
Not only does the pool at the adults-only Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Golf & Spa Resort in Cabo San Lucas have enough chairs that you'd never have to wait for one, it also has views of the sun sinking into the ocean.
The word serene is the first thing that comes to mind when looking at the main pool at the the Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, which leads to a private beach on the Grand Canal.
Situated in California's desert, where sunsets paint the sky pink and blue every night, the pool at the Ritz-Carlton in Rancho Mirage is a literal oasis.
No where else in the world will you find infinity Thalassotherapy pools like the ones on the south coast of Sicily at Verdura, Golf Resort & Spa.
There are beach pools and then there are city pools like the one at Thompson Playa del Carmen, which overlooks the streets of Playa Del Carmen and the ocean.
As one of the most photographed hotel pools in the world, notably by Slim Aarons, the pool at Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc should be on everyone's bucket list.
The only thing better than a hotel pool is a private hotel pool, especially the one that comes with the Residence at Cotton House in Mustique, which is situated on a hilltop and comes with its own butler so you don't have to get up for anything other than to swim.
The best part about the pool at Palms Turks and Caicos isn't what immediately comes to the eye: it's the chilled towels and fresh fruit kabobs passed out each afternoon and the hot tub island in the middle of it (yes, you read that correctly).
While the beaches at Amanoi, Vietnam are worth the trek alone, the pool is the place to be when the sun goes down, for the coastal views.
Only at Villa Rea can you have an infinity pool with views of the the starkly beautiful barren hills and sea completely to yourself.
For those looking for family-friendly pools the one at St. Peter's Bay in Barbados has something for everyone with new activities each day, views of the pristine beach, and every water sport activity you can think of in a stone's throw.