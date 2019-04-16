Eye Candy

Getty Images Wants to Make Stock Images Look Like Real Life

As one of the foremost suppliers of stock images, Getty Images hasn't failed to notice that the way much of the world sees women has evolved since the '90s, when it was founded. So, in recent years, the company has been making moves to reflect that. Having started to make a dent in diversifying their archives in 2017, with the British-Ghanaian photographer Campbell Addy, their latest focuses solely on female-identifying and non-binary individuals. Of course, diversity is still front and center of the 5,000-plus images that comprise Project #ShowUs, its new partnership with Dove, Girlgaze, and, most importantly, 116 photographers from 39 countries around the world. Altogether, the hope is that media, advertisers, and more Getty customers will use them as tools to reflect "the authentic experiences of women around the world," or at least as they pertain to their four categories, which include "Contentment," "Beauty," and "Inspirational." (Though presumably, all could have been simply categorized in the fourth one: "Real.")
A person standing in a desert
A photo featured in #ShowUs, a collection of images featuring female-identifying and non-binary individuals which Dove, GirlGaze, and Getty Images created in an effort to "reflect the authentic experiences of women around the world."

