If the Giambattista Valli show at Paris Couture Week could send a message, it would be "embrace contradiction." Feathered heels traversed the runway, and tattoos that read "GBV" (for Giambattista Valli, of course) were inked onto the hands and arms of models walking the runway while covering their faces with netted veils, making for a quite contemporary marriage between the elegant and the rock and roll. Models in feminine, ruffled gowns were not the only ones to shroud their faces with see-through veils; those wearing glitzy, structured, plaid suits wore matching veils as well. And while the show had a touch of the funereal it actually looked like a really fun party—one befitting the young starlets who usually take the red carpet in Valli's pretty creations.