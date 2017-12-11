Get Gifting

15 Gift Ideas for Anyone Who Is Obsessed with Beauty and Wellness

What do you get for the skincare-obsessive who has everything? More skincare, of course. And body oils, serums, candles, a spa certificate... because you can never have too much. In case you're shopping for a beauty lover, but aren't one yourself, we've compiled 15 chic, exciting gift ideas that anyone would love. From our favorite sheet masks to all the essentials you need for a luxurious bath, here's our guide to the best beauty and wellness-inspired holiday gifts to buy this year. What are you waiting for? Start shopping before it's too late.
and
These face masks are the ultimate luxury, and pair well with a long, very hot bath.Joanna Vargas Face Mask, 5 for $75, nordstrom.com
1/16

These face masks are the ultimate luxury, and pair well with a long, very hot bath.

Joanna Vargas Face Mask, 5 for $75, nordstrom.com

2/16

The dry oil will help limbs make a smooth re-entrance into the world come spring.

Bastide Brilliant Dry Oil Mist, $52, nordstrom.com

3/16

Just for the holidays, one of our favorite serums is available in a super-sized 50ml bottle.

Vintner's Daughter Active Botanical Serum, $305, net-a-porter.com

4/16

Nothing is more decadent than a well-prepared bath. These single-serve concoctions are packed with healing ingredients, making indulgence even easier.

Surya Healing Ayurvedic Bath Soaks, $35 each, suryaspa.com

5/16

Top hairstylist Harry Josh just made his best-selling hair drying lighter (it's less than a pound!) and quieter for an easy at-home blow out.

Harry Josh Pro Tools Ultra Light Pro Dryer, $349, dermstore.com

6/16

Japanese skincare powerhouse, Tatcha, is beginning their foray into color. The lip oil makes any pout a total knockout.

Tatcha Tinted Lip Oil in Kyoto Red, $30, tatcha.com

7/16

This desk-sided air filter will blend seemlessly into its surroundings, and zap any airborn allergens.

Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier & Fan, $420, dyson.com

8/16

This oral care set will get your smile ready for a new year.

Violet Grey Radiant Smile Set, $80, violetgrey.com

9/16

This conditioning and hydrating agent feels weightless on hair. Think of it as a face mist for your mane.

Philip B Weightless Conditioning Water, $38, amazon.com

10/16

This water filter removes all sorts of undesirable materials from tap water--and jazzes up your kitchen counter.

Walter Filter, $395, walterfilter.com

11/16

Well Told's organic food-based supplements will help you sleep this holiday season, thanks to the combination of lemon balm and gogi berries.

Well Told Relaxation Booster, $35, welltold.com

12/16

Legendary nose Francis Kurkdjian created five candles inspired by the memories of the homes he has lived in throughout his life.

Maison Francis Kurkdijan Home Sweet Home Candle, $85, neimanmarcus.com

13/16

Give your anti-aging-obsessed family members an internal booster.

Elysium Basis, $60 per bottle or $15,000 for a lifetime supply, elysiumhealth.com

14/16

Nothing says new year quite like a fresh new scent. This fragrance is reminiscent of a just-washed shirt--linen, cedar wood and chamomile. Breath deeply.

Byredo Cotton Poplin Room Spray, $120, nordstrom.com

15/16

CAP Beauty offers beauty consultants and spa treatments, and is one of the best gift cards you can receive.

CAP Beauty Gift Card, spend generously, capbeauty.com

16/16

Watch: Models Reveal Their Beauty Secrets

Keywords

Gift GuideGift IdeasHoliday ShoppingBeauty Gifts