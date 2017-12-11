15 Gift Ideas for Anyone Who Is Obsessed with Beauty and Wellness

These face masks are the ultimate luxury, and pair well with a long, very hot bath.
Joanna Vargas Face Mask, 5 for $75, nordstrom.com
The dry oil will help limbs make a smooth re-entrance into the world come spring.
Bastide Brilliant Dry Oil Mist, $52, nordstrom.com
Just for the holidays, one of our favorite serums is available in a super-sized 50ml bottle.
Vintner's Daughter Active Botanical Serum, $305, net-a-porter.com
Nothing is more decadent than a well-prepared bath. These single-serve concoctions are packed with healing ingredients, making indulgence even easier.
Surya Healing Ayurvedic Bath Soaks, $35 each, suryaspa.com
Top hairstylist Harry Josh just made his best-selling hair drying lighter (it's less than a pound!) and quieter for an easy at-home blow out.
Harry Josh Pro Tools Ultra Light Pro Dryer, $349, dermstore.com
Japanese skincare powerhouse, Tatcha, is beginning their foray into color. The lip oil makes any pout a total knockout.
Tatcha Tinted Lip Oil in Kyoto Red, $30, tatcha.com
This desk-sided air filter will blend seemlessly into its surroundings, and zap any airborn allergens.
Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier & Fan, $420, dyson.com
This oral care set will get your smile ready for a new year.
Violet Grey Radiant Smile Set, $80, violetgrey.com
This conditioning and hydrating agent feels weightless on hair. Think of it as a face mist for your mane.
Philip B Weightless Conditioning Water, $38, amazon.com
This water filter removes all sorts of undesirable materials from tap water--and jazzes up your kitchen counter.
Walter Filter, $395, walterfilter.com
Well Told's organic food-based supplements will help you sleep this holiday season, thanks to the combination of lemon balm and gogi berries.
Well Told Relaxation Booster, $35, welltold.com
Legendary nose Francis Kurkdjian created five candles inspired by the memories of the homes he has lived in throughout his life.
Maison Francis Kurkdijan Home Sweet Home Candle, $85, neimanmarcus.com
Give your anti-aging-obsessed family members an internal booster.
Elysium Basis, $60 per bottle or $15,000 for a lifetime supply, elysiumhealth.com
Nothing says new year quite like a fresh new scent. This fragrance is reminiscent of a just-washed shirt--linen, cedar wood and chamomile. Breath deeply.
Byredo Cotton Poplin Room Spray, $120, nordstrom.com
CAP Beauty offers beauty consultants and spa treatments, and is one of the best gift cards you can receive.
CAP Beauty Gift Card, spend generously, capbeauty.com
Watch: Models Reveal Their Beauty Secrets